Top 10 Celebrities Who Didn’t Hold Back and Roasted the Kardashians

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Few names in mainstream culture have sparked as much controversy, curiosity, and fascination as the Kardashians. For years, this famous family has drawn both liking and criticism, enthralling the world with their lavish lifestyles and reality TV drama. But sometimes other celebrities decide to throw caution to the wind and talk about their thoughts about the Kardashians. Let's investigate the remarkable moments when ten famous personalities from the entertainment world opted to diss the Kardashians. Prepare to be immersed in a world of celebrity feuds, sharp words, and unapologetic candor as we unravel the most remarkable Kardashian takedowns ever seen.

Taylor Swift's Reputation album was renowned for its references to her ongoing dispute with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. One of the most prominent examples of this color was in her hit Look What You Made Me Do. The song's lyrics were direct and did not shy away from addressing the conflict squarely. Swift sang lines such as: "I don't like your little games / I don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play: of the fool / No, I don't like you." These lyrics were interpreted as a clear reference to Swift's turbulent relationship with the former couple.

2. P!nk

During a Twitter feud caused by Kim Kardashian's controversial Instagram post in 2016, Pink stated her support for Bette Midler's condemnation of Kim's attention-seeking strategy. Pink's statement aims to empower women by urging them to praise their intelligence, strength, work ethic, skill, and distinctive attributes rather than their bodies. She wrote, "Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their 'magic' that they were born with, that only they possess. It may not ever bring you as much 'attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits, and asses, but women like you don't need that kind of 'attention,'" the singer wrote. "In the quiet moments, you will feel something deeper than the fleeting excitement resulting from attention, you will feel something called pride and self-respect. Keep on resisting the urge to cave. You'll never have to make silly excuses for yourself."

3. Lindsay Lohan

Critics accused Kim Kardashian of cultural appropriation after she wore cornrows in a picture shoot. When celebrity blogger Perez Hilton tweeted a photo of Kim's haircut, it sparked a response from Lindsay Lohan. Lohan's reaction to the issue was simple: "I am confused." Kim, for her part, fired back, pointing out Lohan's own behavior. She went on to say, "You know what's confusing ... your sudden foreign accent." Kim's answer alluded to 2016 when Lindsay Lohan adopted an accent that was different from her natural one, which caused confusion and attention in the media. She described her accent as a mash-up of languages she knows or is learning, including English, French, Russian, Turkish, Italian, and Arabic, per E News.

4. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, who spoke on an Australian radio show, shared her thoughts about the Kardashians honestly, per Cafemom. "It's not that you hate any of them individually, but it's just that everything they stand for is against everything I stand for. And they're not famous for talent." Furthermore, they are famous for reasons other than their abilities." Rebel Wilson's succinct statement echoed the sentiments of others who believe the Kardashians' ascent to prominence is primarily due to their reality TV presence and social media presence, rather than traditional talents such as acting, singing, or athletics.

5. Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour came under fire after her controversial decision to showcase Kim and Kanye West on the cover of Vogue. In response, she issued a subtle, yet sharp, retort to her critics, stating: "I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover, it would be a rather boring magazine! Nobody would talk about us." Wintour's remark demonstrated her conviction in the power of generating debate inside the fashion business and beyond. While the inclusion of Kim and West was divisive, it did attract substantial attention and conversation, garnering both praise and criticism.

6. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer didn't hold back when she made a lighthearted remark about the Kardashians on an October 2015 broadcast of Saturday Night Live. She quipped ironically, "Is that a great message for little girls, a whole family of women who take the faces they were born with as, like, a light suggestion?" Schumer's joke centered on a bigger discussion about beauty standards, self-image, and the influence of superstars on young minds. The Kardashians, recognized for their significant involvement in the media and beauty industry, are frequently subjected to scrutiny for their makeup and cosmetic procedures. Schumer's take on this phenomenon raised the possibility that young girls may regard these makeovers as the norm or feel forced to adhere to similar standards.

7. Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley's Divergent red carpet interview took an unexpected turn when she was asked to imitate Kylie Jenner's famed selfie expression. Woodley responded with an apparently benign but slightly questionable remark, adding, "I have no idea who that is, I'm sorry." This choice of words immediately brought to mind the iconic "I don't know her" remark, which is regularly used in the entertainment industry to separate oneself from someone with whom they do not want to be linked. Woodley's remark drew attention because it's uncommon for someone in the public eye to not recognize Kylie Jenner.

8. Barbara Walters

During an interview with the Kardashians in 2011, Barbara Walters made a remark that created some stress in the conversation, per Popsugar. At the time, the Kardashians were on her list of the year's 10 Most Fascinating People. Barbara spoke with Kris Jenner and her three oldest daughters about what it's like to be "famous for being famous." "You don't really act, you don't sing, you don't dance, you don't have any — forgive me — any talent," she stated to Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. This statement drew notice because of the Kardashians' immense popularity, which stems mostly from their reality TV show, social media presence, and commercial enterprises, rather than traditional talents such as acting or singing.

9. Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner, the actor, was blunt in his assessment of the Kardashians in an interview with The Guardian. When the interviewer mentioned the Kardashians while discussing the perils of fame, Renner didn't hesitate to roll his eyes and make his disdain clear. He said, "Oh, all those ridiculous people with zero talent who spend their lives making sure everyone knows their name. Those stupid, stupid people." Renner's statement reflects a point of view that calls into question the worth of superstars whose rise to prominence is frequently attributable to reality television and social media rather than traditional talent.

10. Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn, a fashion expert, has a critical view of the Kardashians' outfit choices. During an interview with HuffPost Live, he gave some fashion advice: "I say to people all the time, if you want guidance for your fashion, just consider this: If a Kardashian is wearing it, don't." Gunn continued to convey his forthright opinions in another interview with The New York Daily News, saying, "I'm always saying to young people and actually even to adults, I don't care what you wear as long as you don't dress like a Kardashian. It's vulgar, period."

