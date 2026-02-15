Tomi Lahren Seemingly Joins Mar-a-Lago Face Trend as New Look Makes Her Unrecognizable

Tomi Lahren is famous for her ardent support of Donald Trump, but she is also getting quite the attention thanks to her looks. This time, many believe her views might have influenced her to adopt the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend, prominent within the conservative circle.

Lahren is a prominent conservative political commentator and media star. She has been in the broadcast media circle for more than a decade.

Older photos of the Fox News host show a youthful face with thinner lips and a smoother jawline. But things appear to be different now.

The No Interruption show anchor looks very different now in 2026. In a recent photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene, some cannot even recognize Lahren anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Taylor Greene (@realmarjoriegreene)

In the photo above, one can notice much fuller lips, with sharp and prominent jawline, accompanied by an unblemished forehead. Her cheeks also seem more pronounced with higher cheekbones.

In the photo, Lahren definitely looked smart in her olive-green jacket and jeans, but she herself appeared like a new person.

As her slowly changing looks fanned speculation on the internet, The List even had a certified cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Mariano Busso, comment on the matter.

He observed, “There are two elements that stand out in this transformation: her face shape changed from round to triangular (the base of this triangle would be at the level of her eyes and vertex on the chin), and there is an increased definition on her jawline.”

Busso then revealed what Lahren could have tried to get her new look. According to him, her features reveal “buccal fat pad removal or bichectomy [which] removes fat from the cheek and slims the lower face.”

A plastic surgery expert thinks that one change in Tomi Lahren’s appearance, her slimmer face, could either be caused by weight loss or buccal fat pad removal. https://t.co/CnS7Ys7Ugk — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) February 13, 2026

He further pointed out some other differences, “the improvement on her jawline can be explained by a combination of neck liposuction and lower face lift. Non-surgical methods of neck fat reduction are also an option.”

However, Busso also emphasized that Lahren is not his patient, and it is possible for her to achieve her current appearance naturally. He stressed, “Significant weight loss can have a similar effect.”

Reactions to Lahren’s dramatic changes have been largely polarizing. Comments under her photo with Greene claim, “That doesn’t look like @tomilahren.”

While an X user praised Lahren’s look, writing, “Tomi Lahren is a great example of ‘good plastic surgery doesn’t look like plastic surgery’.”

In support of this, one even stated, “…she either had an upper bleph/brow lift or just a Botox brow lift, jaw filler for sure, and it looks like undereye and possibly cheek filler. Again, all super well done!”

Debates regarding whether Lahren deliberately changed her face or not will go on until she herself addresses the rumors. But one cannot deny that her transformation over the years has been striking.