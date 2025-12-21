When Tomi Lahren joined Fox News as a contributor in 2017, she was already a rising conservative voice at just 25 years old. She rose to fame thanks to her commentary on “Tomi and On Point with Tomi Lahren”.

The broadcast journalism graduate is best known for her ‘Final Thoughts,’ which has exceeded 500 million views on Facebook. Tomi Lahren’s glamorous appearance with makeup and her signature blond hair became a staple for viewers who loved her shows. According to The Worldwide Speakers Group, she is the youngest political talk show host in history.

TV hosts usually wear tailored suits, formal skirts, knee-length dresses, and subtle makeup to meet industry standards. However, fans were shocked when Tomi Lahren appeared with a completely different look.

As per The List, Tomi Lahren appeared on Fox News in a December 2025 episode sporting a dramatically different look. Her once wispy, nearly platinum blonde hair had been replaced with a warmer, darker blonde shade, while her makeup appeared noticeably toned down. The signature thick layers of full coverage foundation, overlined lips and thick eyebrows were nowhere to be seen.

“That doesn’t look like Tomi Lahren,” someone posted on X (formerly Twitter), one user commented. Another added, “There’s a second woman at Fox named Tomi Lahren? Cause that is not the same person.”

Pictures of her in the lighter shade of blond hair went viral across X. MAGA supports had mixed opinions, with one user saying, “I like her shade of blonde rather than the bleach one.” Another added, “Why did tomi lahren ditch the maga blond look?”

Cakey makeup, thick eyebrows, overlined lips and tight close usually characterize the MAGA Barbie—for instance, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem received backlash over her Barbie face.

Over the years, Noem’s look has evolved alongside changing beauty trends. In the early 1990s, she wore voluminous blonde curls, later transitioning in the 2010s to a shorter, layered haircut. Today, people mock Noem and accuse her of suffering from the MAGA effect. Thanks to Donald Trump, who reportedly believes her looks rival a model’s.

More recently, she has favored long hair extensions, sometimes drawing attention for their dramatic length and volume. Naturally attractive, Noem’s facial features suit a wide range of styles, but she still changed after she was appointed. Despite the dramatic shift, Lahren’s transformation appears to have happened over a relatively short period of time.

Meanwhile, despite the dramatic shift, Tomi Lahren’s transformation appears to have happened over a relatively short period of time. Her Instagram posts from early 2025 show her still wearing her usual bleached hair and heavy makeup.

At the time, her cotton-candy pink lips and influencer-style glam gave off a youthful, high-maintenance vibe, though the pale blonde shade often clashed with her complexion. Yet, pictures that were taken just eight months apart reveal how quickly the evolution occurred.

As recently as April 2025, Tomi Lahren was still posting with her brighter blonde hair and bold makeup style. At the same time, we don’t know if the transformation is intentional or simply a natural evolution. Whatever it is, it’s for the best.