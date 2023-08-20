Tom Sandoval Star Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Singer Tii

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is basking in the "feminine energy" amidst his explosive breakup with ex-Ariana Madix in the wake of his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. But this doesn't mean he is seeking "new love." Recently, he was photographed in West Hollywood with singer Tii, which sparked dating rumors. However, Sandoval asks fans to hold their horses.

The 40-year-old star addressed the 'budding romance rumors' after being caught out and about with Tii in Los Angeles, "That is just a friend of mine, dude," he said as reported by US Weekly. In a video obtained by Backgrid, he brushed off persistent relationship questions about his 'newfound' love interest.

Page Six posted a video on Thursday, August 10, 2023, "A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time, and all of a sudden, we're in a relationship?" He emphasized, "She's just a friend of mine," per E! News. In another story, Sandoval hung out with co-star Tom Schwartz and joked about a 'romantic equation' brewing.

"Hey, look, me and Schwartz are out right now; maybe we're in a relationship now," quipped Sandoval. Although the singer and the reality star are not dating, Sandoval shared an insight into his bond with singer Tii. "I just want more positive female energy in my life. It's been lacking for a while." Despite his relationship history, he isn't ready to mingle yet.

He exited the Fleur Room Lounge in West Hollywood with Tii, but no PDA was captured. Apparently, the rumors flew six months after his breakup with his girlfriend of nine years, Madix, over the shocking affair with co-actor Leviss. As for his equation with Leviss, he told the paparazzi, "I don't have any comment about Rachel (Raquel)."

Tii isn't the first 'girl pal' who has been attached to Tom. Previously, Sandoval denied he was romancing influencer Karlee Hale after they were photographed together in Texas. His representative told E! News, "They are not dating. She's a friend. He was performing in Austin and stayed a few extra days to enjoy the city."

The Vanderpump Rules star's love life has been in the spotlight for many questionable reasons. In March, it was confirmed his nearly decade-old relationship with Madix ended because of his infidelity with Leviss. The cheating scandal had been documented in Season Ten of the show, which aired in May 2023.

In a blow-up confrontation, Madix said, "I was ride or die for you, and I had Raquel's back as well. The fact that she has continued to smile in my face while also smiling on FaceTime with you is one of the most God-awful disgusting things I have ever heard of." In a Season Ten reunion, Madix had a face-off with her cheaters.

Following the backlash after the infidelity scandal, Leviss checked herself into a mental health facility and was spotted in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. The filming for Season Eleven has begun, but Leviss may not film for it since she's focusing on her recovery and a positive headspace. An insider claimed that producers are supportive of her mental health journey but are hopeful "she's still able to be included in the show."

