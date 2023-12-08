Tom Sandoval Reveals He ‘Fought So Hard' for Rachel Leviss After The ‘Scandoval’ Happened

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval bared his soul in a recent podcast appearance on the Two T's in a Pod, giving fans an intimate look into the aftermath of his highly publicized affair with Raquel Leviss and subsequent breakup. Sandoval defended his actions, revealing the lengths he went to save the relationship and the toll it took on him and Leviss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Unite in a $10k Donation for Friend Jesse Montana

After news of their affair broke earlier this year, the reality TV stars, who became synonymous with the scandalous nickname "Scandoval," captivated audiences and dominated headlines. Sandoval, 40, expressed his feelings, saying Leviss was more than just "some hot girl" to him, per Page Six.

Sandoval revealed that he made significant lifestyle changes to support Leviss during a difficult period in her life. “I fought so hard for Rachel,” he admitted. “I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I’m like, ‘She can’t drink, she can’t smoke. I’m gonna quit.’”

Tom Sandoval defends Raquel Leviss affair, says he ‘fought so hard’ for her before breakup https://t.co/rlDdTOWWTZ pic.twitter.com/BwpkE4aH20 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 7, 2023

Even though their affair caused an enormous shift in the Bravo universe and thrust them into the national spotlight, Sandoval insisted that Leviss was his best friend and that the breakup was heartbreaking. “We were best friends,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She’s not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it’s deeper than that.” He added that he "was there in any way that she needed" before they cut ties completely, per Cosmopolitan.

Also Read: Here's Why Fans Feel That Arianna Madix Might Not Be Over Tom Sandoval Yet

Sandoval revealed that he considered seeking mental health treatment himself. However, he cited prior obligations, including a 2023 tour with his band, as a deterrent to pursuing therapy alongside Leviss. Sandoval also revealed the realities of financial obligations, sharing that he had to prioritize making money to cover monthly bills.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: Tom Sandoval’s Choices Created a Rift Between Him and His Brother Brian After the 'Scandoval'

Sandoval revealed specifics about his living arrangements with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Despite their bitter separation, the two had been living together until recently. Sandoval claimed Madix had fallen behind on her bills, despite her successful ad campaigns and appearance on Dancing With The Stars. "Every single month, all the bills come out of my accounts. The mortgage comes out of my account every month. So, while Ariana’s shooting all these ads, she’s six months behind in bills."

Sandoval expressed his hopes for Leviss' feelings for him, saying, "I hope she did." ET reports Sandoval's claim that he and Leviss considered suicide in the face of widespread public outrage. Sandoval described the vitriol as creating a climate that pushes people to suicidal thoughts after the couple received an onslaught of hate messages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Sandoval's candid podcast revelations shed light on the toll that fame, scrutiny, and personal struggles took on him and Leviss. Podcast hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge condemned the public's tendency to vilify individuals involved in scandalous affairs, expressing shock and disheartenment at the level of hatred directed at the reality star.

Leviss has chosen to take a break from Vanderpump Rules to focus on her mental health and personal growth. Rachel Goes Rogue, her upcoming podcast, promises to delve into the real story behind the headlines that captivated the nation during season 10 of the Bravo series.

More from Inquisitr

Tom Sandoval Claimed Ariana Madix 'Ripped' His Infamous Lightning Bolt Necklace Off His Neck

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Shares Why Rachel Leviss Should Have Returned for Season 11