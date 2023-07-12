Tom Sandoval Responds to Adele After She Called Him the “Guy That Cheats”: “Will Enjoy An Adele Show”

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has responded to Adele's recent comments about him during her Las Vegas residency, stating that he has no issue with the singer and she is far from canceled in his world. Sandoval was approached by paparazzi in the San Fernando Valley, where he shared his thoughts on Adele's remarks, per TMZ.

According to PEOPLE, during one of her concerts, Adele asked her audience about Sandoval's cheating scandal, "The other day my friend was like, 'No, they really do restaurants or something.' So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?" The country singer asked an attendee about who Sandoval was who in turn said they had no idea. Adele responded saying, "Me neither. I've got no idea. Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff? What does the man do? What does that man do?" Questioning about him she asks, "So, it's a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?"

Sandoval, however, seems to be taking it all in stride. He acknowledges that Adele's negative view of him is based solely on his portrayal on the reality show, and he does not hold that against her. Despite never attending an Adele concert, he states that he would not turn down the opportunity to see her perform just because she made some disparaging remarks about him. He told the outlet, "I never went to her concerts, but I'll definitely enjoy an Adele show for sure." Compared to the criticism he has received from his co-stars, particularly his ex Ariana Madix, Sandoval appears unbothered by Adele joining the conversation.

He also emphasizes that the real challenge for him is filming the new season of VPR. Sandoval finds it more daunting than the comments made by Adele during her residency. While Adele may have asked about his cheating scandal, he has faced much harsher criticism from those he works with on the reality show. Adele's curiosity about Vanderpump Rules arose during her banter with the audience, as she had never watched the show. She asked for an explanation of the show's premise and details about Sandoval's role. A fan in the crowd described Sandoval as "trash," which Adele agreed with. When informed about his attempts at singing, she humorously remarked that he is no Adele.

Sandoval's cheating scandal with co-star Raquel Leviss came to light earlier this year, leading to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. The incident has been referred to by fellow Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz as a "terrifying monster that's taken on a life of its own." Sandoval seems to believe that Adele's comments have only added further validity to Schwartz's description of the scandal. He remains unfazed by Adele's remarks and focuses on the challenges of filming the upcoming season of the show.

