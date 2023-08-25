Tom Sandoval Joins 'Special Forces,' Says He Wants 'To Take a Beating' For Affair With Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval wants to pay for his misdeeds.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming second season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," the Vanderpump Rules personality opens up about his motivation to challenge himself to the fullest, encompassing both mental and physical aspects. This decision comes in the aftermath of the Scandoval controversy during his participation in Fox's demanding competition, as per E!News. The 40-year-old celebrity admits that he joined the Fox reality competition as a form of redemption for his infidelity in his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, which involved a romantic entanglement with their fellow cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"The whole country’s pissed off at me, I had an affair and I want to take a beating," In a recently unveiled trailer for the second season of Fox's highly anticipated reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," the star expressed his thoughts. In the video snippet, Sandoval is seen engaging in a physical confrontation with another participant. Subsequently, the camera swiftly shifts to a somber Sandoval, bearing visible injuries, suggesting that he has experienced the exact physical challenge he had sought. The specific experiences of the reality star during the TV show's filming remain uncertain. However, in another segment of the teaser, the musician appeared forlorn and uncommunicative while standing outdoors in a chilly setting, according to Page Six reports.

Before his trip to New Zealand for the filming of Special Forces earlier this summer, Sandoval garnered attention for his extended affair with Leviss. In March, US Weekly verified that Sandoval and Madix, aged 38, ended their nine-year relationship in the aftermath of the scandal. As reported, Madix has found a new connection with Daniel Wai after they became close at Coachella in April.

In the same month, Leviss sought treatment at a mental health facility, while Sandoval continued to hold onto hope for their relationship, as revealed by his Special Forces co-star Nick Viall. Viall asserted during an episode of his Viall Files podcast on August 3 that Sandoval clandestinely brought pictures of himself and Rachel (using Leviss' birth name) and shared them with the cast, although the significance of this gesture remained unclear.

As reported by People, the sneak peek of Season 2 also features Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's former partner, taking a daring plunge into icy waters and expressing concern later on, saying, "I can't do it." The remaining members of the Season 2 Special Forces cast comprise former NFL player Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette, Savannah Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best, former NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne from The Osbournes, actress Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, widow of Bob Saget, and former Bachelor star Nick Viall. Fans will need to tune in to Special Forces when it debuts on Monday, September 25, to see if Sandoval's desires are fulfilled.

