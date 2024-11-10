Tom Cruise’s First Wife Was ‘Very Present’ When Gina Gershon Kissed Him ‘As Much As They Could’ on Set

A while ago, Gina Gershon opened up about her memorable time on the set of Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988, revealing their on-screen chemistry included plenty of kisses—even with Cruise’s first wife, Mimi Rogers, ‘very present’ on set. Gershon shared the details during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, explaining that Cruise and Rogers were newlyweds at the time, yet the presence of Cruise’s wife didn’t stop the actors from diving into their roles. Gershon recalled with a chuckle, "He had just gotten married. But we did kiss as much as we could. Every scene it was like, ‘Should we kiss in the scene?' 'Oh yeah, I think we should kiss.’ It was my first love scene ever.”

As per EW, despite the romantic tension of their scenes, Gershon said Cruise was a true gentleman, carefully guiding her through her first on-screen love scene. She remarked, "He was so overprotective over me. He was great." Gershon however revealed an incident that led to a humorous mishap. She shared, "At one point, he started off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish, I said, ‘No, no, don’t ever do that.' I think he wanted a reaction. And he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, you told me.’ I was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ he was like, ‘No, it was my fault.'”

Tom Cruise and First Wife Mimi Rogers pic.twitter.com/A8Bqisfwel — Amelia Bee (@cloudsurfer118) November 9, 2023

While Cruise’s chemistry with Gershon was heating the screen, he was deeply committed to his marriage with Rogers, whom he had wed just a year earlier. Rogers often visited the set to support her husband, which added a unique dynamic to the filming experience. Back then, Rogers remarked, “I wasn’t seeing anybody, he wasn’t seeing anybody and they thought, ‘These people should be going out with somebody — let’s see if they want to go out with each other.’ And we said, ‘Aw, what the heck. OK.'”

The boozy dramedy ‘Cocktail’ starring Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Shue, Gina Gershon, and Bryan Brown opened in theaters this day 35 years ago. 🍹🎭🍸 #OTD



"𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚕𝚞𝚌𝚔 𝚒𝚜 𝚐𝚘𝚗𝚎... 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚝... 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚕𝚒𝚚𝚞𝚘𝚛 𝚠𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 pic.twitter.com/bRTyumGzyz — 𝚂𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚢 𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚘𝚌𝚘𝚕 (@2ndaryProtocol) July 29, 2023

As per reports, in interviews from that time, Cruise was open about how much he valued his relationship with Rogers, calling her his best friend and emphasizing that they shared “a lot of life together.” He even noted that marriage had helped him grow as an actor. Though Cruise and Rogers seemed devoted, their marriage came to an end in 1990, just a few years after Cocktail hit theatres. Cruise later went on to marry Nicole Kidman that same year. Together, Cruise and Kidman adopted two children, Bella and Connor, but their marriage also ended after 11 years.

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers at the Academy Awards California, March 29, 1989. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Scott)

In recent months, Cruise’s personal life has once again ignited rumours. Following an unfounded report that he was dating Spanish musician Victoria Canal, she clarified on social media that they are simply friends, expressing respect for Cruise while firmly dismissing the romance rumours Canal said, “Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise… I’m sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. Lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life.”