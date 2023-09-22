Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian have been "hanging out" with each other lately. As per People, a source has revealed that the NFL star had long been fascinated by the reality star. “Odell’s been after Kim for a really long time. He’s always had a thing for her, but the timing just never aligned,” the source said.

Beckham Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood has posted some mysterious messages on Instagram about "trusting the unknown" and "being bruised in love" as rumors about the beauty mogul and the Baltimore Ravens star's potential connection intensifies. Wood published a carousel of gorgeous "carfies" on Instagram with the caption, "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown."

The former Wild ‘N Out star’ also posted a set of fun pictures showcasing herself enjoying a drink in a club with a cryptic caption, "There’s no loving without losing. No living without bruising." As per People, in November 2019, Beckham and Wood made their relationship known, and they later welcomed a son named Zydn, in February 2022.

On February 9 in Beverly Hills, California, Wood and Beckham Jr. made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Wood looked stunning in an emerald green gown, and duly complemented Beckham Jr.'s all-white outfit. Wood revealed her pregnancy in November 2021 by posting a few images from their maternity photo shoot. The set of monochrome images showed Wood cuddling up to Beckham Jr. while he delicately handled her growing baby. The athlete said, "Can't wait baby," while Wood captioned the carousel, "ilyilyily."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Phillip Faraone

As per TMZ, the couple split earlier this year due to reasons unknown, Beckham Jr. has since then been linked with Kim. Sources claim that the KUWTK alum met the NFL star through a set of mutual friends. "Kim's not seriously dating anyone at the moment, she's absolutely open to finding love again if she finds the right person," said the source.

However, the source insists "OBJ is strictly a friend, and they've got a few mutual friends in common." As per the Daily Mail, back in May, a report to the gossip website DeuxMoi from an unnamed source alleged that Kim and Odell had been seen together at the Ritz-Carlton. Reportedly, as per People, Tom Brady and the SKIMS founder were claimed to be dating in the summer. Two weeks later, during Michael Rubin's yearly Fourth of July celebration, the rumors were put to rest when Rubin revealed, "Honestly, they're just friends."

On Hailey Bieber's YouTube series Who's In My Bathroom? in June, Kim revealed that she had noticed someone during a game of "Truth or Shot." She said, "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true."

"I'm more into privacy these days," The Kardashians star added after claiming that the mysterious crush is oblivious to her emotions.

