Tom Cruise Was ‘Awkward’ About Demi Moore’s Pregnancy While Filming ‘A Few Good Men’ – Actress Spills Surprising Truth

Actress Demi Moore needs no introduction! The woman with one of the most beautiful features and incredible talent that kept people hooked to the screens as she played every character with passion and perfection. She rose to prominence in the 1980s and went on to do many successful films and receive several accolades.

She became the world’s highest-paid actress by 1995 with a bunch of projects in her kitty. Her performance in ‘The Substance’ was also nominated for an Academy Award.

One of her iconic roles was in ‘A Few Good Men’ as a JAG attorney in Rob Reiner’s legal drama in October 1991, alongside Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise. Interestingly, she began filming just three months after Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis welcomed their second daughter, Scout Willis.

She was already a mother to Rumer Willis, and later welcomed her third daughter, Tallulah Willis, in 1994. Moore has been married three times. She was first married to musician Freddy Moore, from 1980 to 1985. She and Bruce Willis were married for 11 years before their union ended amicably in 2000. She then married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005 and parted ways in 2013.

“I was going to be in a military uniform and probably over-anticipated it, so I started working out and trying to get in shape even before she was born,” the actress added as she talked about her pregnancy on set.

Moore reportedly paid $2 million for the role, she admitted. “I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke, rode 24 miles on my bike, and even danced at a reggae club, which is why she came two-and-a-half weeks early.” The Oscar-nominated film was based on Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 Broadway play, earned four Oscar nominations and grossed $243.2 million worldwide from a $40 million budget.

Speaking to a journalist during a Q&A at the New Yorker Festival on October 25, Demi Moore took a walk down memory lane as she reflected on how her co-star Tom Cruise reacted to her pregnancy during the shoot of the evergreen film.

Moore felt that Tom Cruise was a bit awkward and uncomfortable, since at that time, top actresses at the peak of their careers often chose not to embrace motherhood and instead focused on their work.

It was believed that it would be challenging to juggle a career in glamor and be a full-time mom. As reported by Parade, Demi Moore said, “I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward.”

However, she chose to follow the crowd and took it as a challenge to try both roles. She is a great actress as well as a fantastic mother to all her kids today.

“It’s one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn’t make sense. And so I challenged that to say, you know, ‘Why not? Why can’t you have both?” she said. “But with that, I think, came a lot of pressure I put on myself to, in a sense, prove that it was possible,” she added.

The Golden Globe winner now takes pride in her ability to juggle breastfeeding with blocking and rehearsing scenes as Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway back then.

“It was one of many things that didn’t make sense to me, so I challenged it. Why not have both? But at the same time, I put a lot of pressure on myself to prove it was possible,” she reflected (via PEOPLE).

Apart from Moore and Cruise, the cast of ‘A Few Good Men’ also included Jack Nicholson, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Pollak, J.T. Walsh, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland. Moore is set to receive a star on her Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.