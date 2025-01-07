Demi Moore stole the spotlight at the 2025 Golden Globes with a heartfelt acceptance speech that has left everyone moved. The star of the critically acclaimed The Substance was awarded Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. With that win, she triumphed over a star-studded nomination that included names like Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zendaya.

During her powerful speech, Moore talked about her journey in the entertainment industry and the doubts she faced early in her career.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress,” Moore began. “At that time, I made that mean that this (award) wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. (It meant) that I could do movies that were successful and that made a lot of money but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I believed that.”

She continued, “That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I had already done what I was supposed to do.”

Moore went on to describe how the script for The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, reignited her passion and reminded her of her worth. “I was at kind of a low point, and then I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done. I am so grateful to Coralie for trusting me to step in and play,” Moore explained.

The actor concluded her speech with a strong reminder about self-worth and the core message of her film.

“In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough—I had a woman say to me, just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,” Moore said.

Demi Moore’s speech came to an end on a celebratory note with her saying, “So today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.”

The 62-year-old star’s heartfelt speech wasn’t the only thing grabbing the spotlight. Her stunning look in a strapless silver metallic gown complimented with Swarovski crystals has left fans in awe! Her stylist had shared her look on Instagram, and compliments came flooding in, with a fan writing, “This dress and the woman wearing it are BOTH perfection!”