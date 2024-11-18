Tom Cruise Has a $65K-a-Year Gift for Daughter Suri — Even Though They've Been Estranged for Years

Tom Cruise, who’s been estranged from his daughter, Suri is reportedly still supporting her future from afar. Now a college freshman, Suri is all set and excited about her life at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While her mother, Katie Holmes, has been her primary caregiver since her divorce from Cruise in 2012, it’s the movie star who will reportedly foot the substantial $65,000 annual bill for Suri’s education. This commitment was set as part of their divorce settlement, ensuring that Cruise would cover the costs of Suri’s schooling, medical needs, and other essentials.

Suri’s college experience marks a major shift for both her and Holmes, who has publicly expressed mixed emotions about her daughter flying the nest. While Cruise hasn’t been publicly seen with Suri since 2013, his financial contributions highlight a continued connection through his support. The divorce terms included $400,000 annually in child support payments, which ended now that Suri has turned 18. However, Cruise remains committed to funding her college education as per the agreement, even while he’s busy with filming commitments.

As per Daily Mail, an insider revealed, “Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy… He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation.” Moreover, when talking about Suri’s college experience, Holmes spoke candidly about the experience and shared, "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking…"

Holmes and her daughter were spotted together at Carnegie Mellon’s campus for move-in day, a prominent milestone for the mother-daughter duo who have shared a close bond while living in New York City for over a decade. As per Hello! Magazine, Holmes is now readjusting to life without her daughter at home. Though saddened by the distance, she has spoken about her pride in Suri’s independence. She added, "You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her, and I'm happy.”

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and Suri Cruise sighting at Narita International Airport on March 8, 2009, in Japan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato)

Since her split with Cruise, Holmes has raised Suri away from Hollywood, focusing on creating a stable, supportive environment for her daughter in New York. For Cruise, Suri’s college experience may be his final significant involvement in her life from afar. He remains one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with a hectic filming schedule and two other children, Bella and Connor, from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman.