Here's How Suri Threw The Biggest Shade at Dad Tom Cruise at Her High School Graduation

When Suri turned 18 in April 2024, her father Tom Cruise was nowhere to be seen. The absence of the father from his daughter's eighteenth birthday sparked rumors of tensions between the now estranged father and daughter. According to Page Six, Cruise was busy shooting the next installment of Mission Impossible. However, speculations about the rift didn't end here. Suri threw shade on her dad on her graduation day as she celebrated the day with her mom, again marked by the absence of dad.

As reported by People, Suri gave a big silent response to her dad's absence during her high school graduation ceremony on June 21. The Knight and Day actor was having a blast at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London's Wembley stadium while his daughter dropped her father's surname from her name. The 18-year-old wore a red cape as she posed with an ear-to-ear smile with her mother, Katie Holmes where her name during the graduation ceremony was announced as "Suri Noelle" instead of "Suri Cruise." The young teen chose to add Noelle, which is her mom's maiden surname further asserting the departure of her relationship with her famous father.

The step was considered to be a big response to her ever-absent dad. A source close to Suri also told Daily Mail, that, "He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything." The Dawson's Creek star parted ways from Cruise in 2012, after denying her allegiance to Scientology. Ever since the pair separated, they haven't reconnected neither did Suri with her father. Cruise had also agreed to pay his ex-wife $400,000 a year in child support after their divorce until Suri turns 18. Sharing about the dynamics of the father-daughter duo, the insider added, "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother."

Suri has plans to step into the showbiz industry after completing her education at university. Holmes had mentioned how Suri would take part in singing for her projects. Back in 2023, in Glamour's April issue, Holmes expressed, "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart," she added.