In a surprising turn of events, Senator Tom Cotton has prompted concerns about the Biden campaign’s potential use of TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform, for their 2024 campaign. Suggesting national security threats, Cotton insinuates that President Joe Biden himself had previously banned TikTok on U.S. government devices. The senator insists that the campaign’s contemplation of TikTok usage originates from a perceived desperation to regain support, especially among young voters.

As reported by Newsmax, Senator Cotton echoes his apprehensions about the Biden campaign’s consideration of TikTok. He asserts, “The campaign is desperate to do anything; even use a Chinese propaganda app to try to offset Joe Biden's decline in the polls; Joe Biden's campaign shouldn't do it, and President Biden should sign a total ban of TikTok into law next month." Cotton further said, "It's not just that governors have banned it; Joe Biden has banned it. We passed legislation last year that banned TikTok on U.S. government devices. Yet, Joe Biden's campaign is now thinking, apparently, about going on to TikTok. So just think about that. You have all of these senior aides at the White House who carry two phones: one government phone—on which they can't download TikTok—and one personal campaign phone—on which they'll be obsessively checking TikTok to look at Joe Biden's campaign account."

As per Fox News reports, Cotton asserts that resorting to a platform with potential national security risks demonstrates the lengths to which the campaign is willing to go to regain support. Cotton exclaimed, "What you're seeing with TikTok over the last few days makes it clear that TikTok is not just going to be used to promote communist China but to undermine the United States and our friends at every turn. It's going to happen in Israel, but it's also happening in what's going on at home here as well." The senator indicates the indulgence of TikTok “Stans” in attacking former President Donald Trump’s campaign by saving spots at rallies and not showing up. This incident highlights TikTok's problematic history, citing instances where the platform was used to spin political narratives and spread Chinese propaganda.

Senator Cotton's warning against the Biden campaign's potential use of TikTok adds a new dimension to the intersection of technology, politics, and national security. The concerns raised about the platform's ties to China and its problematic past activities underscore the delicate balance that political campaigns must strike between leveraging popular social media and safeguarding sensitive information. As the debate unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the Biden campaign will proceed with its TikTok strategy or reconsider it in light of the national security risks outlined by Senator Cotton.

