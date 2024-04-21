Tom Brady’s $17 Million Mansion in the 'Billionaire Bunker' Looks Like This Post Renovation

Tom Brady, 46, built himself a vegetable patch at his $17 million mega-mansion. Aerial images of Indian Creek, a manmade barrier island in Miami-Dade County, revealed Brady's impressive garden, a recent addition to his luxurious estate according to The US Sun. Known for his commitment to a super-healthy lifestyle, the star athlete has set up eight rectangular plots at the front of his property to grow fresh produce. Brady's commitment to healthy eating is well-known, particularly through his brand, TB12, which advocates for a mostly plant-based diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, according to the Daily Mail. Embracing whole foods that are grown rather than manufactured, Brady's philosophy aligns with his dedication to wellness.

The vegetable garden is located next to a pickleball court, which also serves as a full-size basketball court. The garden however is just one of the recent enhancements to his luxurious property. The renovated outdoor area, featuring a lush lawn and abundant shrubbery, suggests that the property is nearing completion.

Following his NFL retirement, Brady has been diligently overseeing the construction of his bachelor pad in the prestigious enclave famously dubbed 'Billionaire Bunker'. However, originally it wasn't intended to be one. Instead, it was supposed to be a home for his children Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 43. Post their separation, Brady has sole ownership of the whopping $17 million, two-acre property, while Bundchen has settled into an equally luxurious $11.5 million waterfront abode directly across the creek. Although both homes exude magnificence, Brady's will undoubtedly boast more grandeur due to its larger size.

Fontainebleau Construction's design for Brady's new residence spans two stories and features a security building, a separate gym, a swimming pool, and a versatile sports court. Aerial photographs from January 2023 revealed that the primary concrete structures had been built, with the initial stages of the pool's construction visible at the rear of the property. 15 months later, the project as of now has progressed significantly. In recent weeks, Brady shared an image of himself with the newly completed swimming pool in the backdrop, featuring a luxurious outdoor seating arrangement.

At the other side of the pool, an expansive sunken hot tub has been installed, that will bear breathtaking views of the creek. The dock, flanked by palm trees mainly for privacy, appears to be fully finished as well. Nestled between the creek and a golf course, Brady's residence shares the neighborhood with many notable celebrities. Meanwhile, in terms of his future career plans, Brady is gearing up to step back into the spotlight as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. With a reported 10-year deal in place, he's slated to kick off his broadcasting duties this autumn.