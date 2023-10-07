Tom Brady, the famed NFL quarterback, has shared some personal details about his life following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The football player, noted for his calmness on the field, claimed that he has been coping with "a lot of drama" since his divorce from Bündchen, giving insight into the difficulties he experiences in public.

Brady highlighted the significance of self-awareness, a virtue he believes is difficult to nurture, in a recent episode of his podcast, Let's Go!, as reported by Page Six. "We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. "We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days," he said. "For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama."

Brady and Bündchen's divorce, announced in October 2022, marked the end of their 13-year marriage. Their divorce shocked the sports and entertainment worlds since they were considered a power couple, balancing the rigors of their high-profile occupations with family life. Brady's reversal of his earlier retirement from the NFL in February 2022 is said to have influenced the decision to part ways. According to sources, this career change put a significant strain on their marriage, according to reports from People.

The former partners, who share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, issued a joint statement at the time of their divorce announcement, underscoring their dedication to co-parenting. Brady also has a 16-year-old son named Jack from his former marriage to actress Bridget Moynahan. Despite their divorce, Brady and Bündchen prioritized the well-being of their children.

In a recent interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Bündchen stated her desire for her marriage to be successful. She expressed her anguish, saying, "[Our split was] not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen".

Brady and Gisele Bündchen have both been navigating their new paths since their divorce. Brady has been seen several times with model Irina Shayk, fueling rumors about their connection. Meanwhile, Bündchen has been focusing on her children while still making a name for herself in the fashion world. She recently bought a gorgeous $9 million mansion in Florida and has landed high-profile fashion advertisements with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Victoria's Secret.

Following his divorce from Bündchen, Brady's life has been a rollercoaster of events and emotions. The public attention that comes with his stature as a sports star has further exacerbated the challenges he is facing in the aftermath of the breakup.

