Todd Chrisley 'Concerned' as His Wife Julie Faces Major Health Scare in Jail: "A Sign of..."

Todd Chrisley is grappling with mounting concerns over his wife Julie Chrisley's health as she continues to serve her prison sentence. The 55-year-old reality TV star expressed his distress after a judge recently upheld Julie's original 84-month sentence, leaving him 'extremely disappointed' and 'dissatisfied' with the ruling, according to their attorney Jay Surgent. Additionally, Todd is 'concerned about Julie's health and welfare,' particularly in light of her 'serious health problem.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

The situation has become particularly worrisome; troubling details emerged about Julie's medical condition through letters she had written home during a March episode of her daughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast. In one emotional correspondence, Julie, 51, revealed a concerning medical consultation that blindsided her. "I walked in thinking it was Gynecology," Julie wrote to Savannah. "I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high — 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone. It should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that's not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor."

The revelation hit particularly hard given Julie's previous battles with health issues. In 2012, she underwent a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis. She had a hysterectomy the next year before entering remission. Especially without her husband's physical presence for support, this new health scare has left her feeling vulnerable. "I literally fell apart," Julie confided in her letter. "How can this be happening? I'm so scared. I just want my husband. I don't know if I can do this without him," as per Us Weekly.

#BREAKING— A federal judge just sentenced Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, after they were found guilty in a tax evasion case.



Todd—12 years in prison plus 16 months probation.

Julie— 7 years in prison, plus 16 months probation. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/db4aAyhXdT — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) November 21, 2022

The couple's separation has taken its toll on the entire family, particularly their daughter Savannah, who has been vocal about the challenges she and her family face. At 27, she's shouldering significant responsibilities, and that includes custody of her younger brother Grayson Chrisley, 18, and niece Chloe Chrisley, 11. Savannah expressed her desperate hope for her mother's return: "I'm in such a phase of life right now of just needing my mom," during a recent podcast episode.

Savannah also delivered an emotional appeal to the court at Julie's recent resentencing hearing. "I've had 20 months in prison, but it has been much more leading up to the trial," she said through tears. "I can't ever repay my children for what they've had to go through, and for that, I am so sorry," as per E! News.

(L-R) TV personality Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personalities Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley attend the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016, in Westlake Village, California. (Cover Image Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Chrisleys' legal troubles began in 2019 when they were indicted on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, and conspiracy. Both were found guilty in June 2022 despite maintaining their innocence. Julie serves her seven-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Todd, on the other hand, is serving his reduced 10-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.