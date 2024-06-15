When Todd Chrisley 'Didn’t Want' Prison Transfer Because He Thought His Family Will Be Too Far Away

Todd Chrisley, star of Chrisley Knows Best, has allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the living circumstances at FPC Pensacola and expressed worry that he would be sent to a different jail. Chrisley has been spreading every flaw he discovers in his new house generously. Now that there have been rumors of Todd going to prison, he wants to remain put. As per Radar Online reports, Todd worries that his daughter Savannah Chrisley's visits will be more difficult if he is sent to a different jail.

This report follows his first interview from behind bars in December 2023, during which he said that he was not receiving fair treatment from the guards. Todd complained to NewsNation about the commissary, the food, and an apparent rat infestation, claiming it was "out of date by, at minimum, a year."

He said, "There are recordings of staff members here talking about, ‘He needs to be humbled. What we need to do is put him in diesel therapy and put him in shackles. Let him ride around the country for a time, and then bring him back, and that will humble him. He thinks he’s in one of his mansions, that he’s used to living in. But this is fucking BOP [Bureau of Prisons]. That’s what he’ll need.’"

Although Todd has grievances with FPC Pensacola, his lawyer Jay Surgent told Radar that Todd has become used to prison life, which includes seeing his daughter Savannah Chrisley almost every weekend. The actor was the subject of rumors that he may be sent to Alabama, but his legal team hasn't received confirmation of any relocation, according to the outlet. Todd is pulling back to try to maintain weekly family visits or at least Savannah's visits.

His attorney went on, "He doesn't want to be transferred over his comments and concerns." Savannah resorted to social media when she learned that her father could be moving. She shared this week, "WELL… it’s happening! The retaliation is real, and the only way they’ll listen is when I post and call them out. Looks like they are going to be trying to move my dad to Alabama, all because he chose to stand up for what is right! •••The audio recordings that I have are INSANE!!"

Since January 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been imprisoned. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of federal fraud charges and concealing their money from tax officials. As a result, they are sentenced to 19 years in jail.

Todd began serving his 12-year term in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky to serve her seven-year sentence. The pair arrived at their separate prisons in mid-January. A jury found the pair guilty on eight charges of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion after a three-week trial. Julie was also found guilty on additional counts of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

