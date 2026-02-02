Today Host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old Mother Reported Missing in Arizona – Police Suspects Foul Play

Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old Arizona resident and the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, from the Catalina Foothills area. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Sunday saying they have launched an intensive search for her.

Nancy was last seen Saturday evening at her private residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. It has not yet been confirmed what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Local news outlet KOLD reported that she was last seen at around 9:45 p.m. local time Saturday, and her family reported her missing on Sunday. Sheriff Chris Nanos said authorities are “throwing pretty much everything at this” to find her. Police have also contacted area hospitals, but there have been no updates.

Chris Nanos hopes to find Nancy as soon as possible, as she is a “vulnerable” adult. Considering her age, it is an extremely sensitive case. He assured that his team is putting forth their best effort and hopes for the best outcome. However, he refused to rule out foul play. “We hope we find her safe and sound, but we are very concerned,” Nanos said.

“I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us,” Nanos added. “We don’t typically get the sheriffs out at a scene like this.”

Savannah Guthrie has yet to release a statement regarding the matter. She has previously spoken about her poignant and special relationship with her mother. “A mother like no other” is how she described Nancy. “My heart and my everything and my model for what a mother should be,” she wrote on Instagram on her mother’s 78th birthday.

In their official notice, the police included a physical description of Nancy Guthrie. She weighs about 150 pounds, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Nancy does not have a history of cognitive ailments. However, at her age, she is not fully physically fit.

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly called her mother her pillar of strength. She revealed having gone through a difficult period with confidence after her 30s. “When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and to be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me. And my mom’s confidence that I would be a mom, even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by, meant so much to me,” Savannah said.

Her mother kept her optimism alive during her lowest moments. “She said, ‘Of course you’ll be a mom, and you’re going to be a wonderful mom.’ And for her to have that confidence and faith was so meaningful to me. It got me through some really hard times,” Savannah said on her show.