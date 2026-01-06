67-Year-Old Woman’s $5 Lottery Ticket Pays Off Big Just Days Before Retirement – “It Doesn’t Seem Real”

They did not lie when they said, “Miracles happen to those who believe in them.” One such miraculous event took place in Northeast Iowa with a 67-year-old woman, Rhonda Larson, who won the “Scratch, Match & Win” game’s top prize.

According to NorthIowaNow, Rhonda Larson unsuspectingly bought a $5 ticket to the scratch game from a Travel Plaza located in Chester on Route 63. Upon returning home, she learned that she won $50,000.

On Tuesday, when she visited the lottery’s Mason City Regional Office, Larson expressed joy, stating, “Everything just seems to fall in place.” Unsurprisingly, she was still flabbergasted, recalling:

“I was in shock. I sent a picture to my youngest daughter and said, ‘I think I won some money.’ She looked at it and she says, ‘Mom, you just won $50,000!’ It still doesn’t seem real.”

For Larson, this massive prize money seems unbelievable, considering the circumstances of her win. She ran her cleaning business and is going to retire in the coming days, and now plans to remodel her kitchen.

💥 How’s this for timing?! Rhonda Larson won $50,000 just two days before retirement! Rhonda, who lives in the Howard County town of Chester, bought her lucky ticket at Route 63 Travel Plaza. 💛 Here’s to new beginnings and well-earned celebrations! pic.twitter.com/AznC8tl9ri — Iowa Lottery (@ialottery) December 30, 2025

Larson was not the only winner in the state because Jennifer Frodermann also won a $10,000 lottery prize. As per IALottery, she won the top prize of the “Chillin’ With My Gnomies” scratch game.

The winner bought her $2 ticket from Kwik Star, 3350 U.S. Highway 71 S. in Spirit Lake, and claimed her winnings last Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office. The odds of winning this scratch card game are 1 in 3.81.

While Rhonda Larson and Jennifer Frodermann’s winning stories are impressive, the limelight is stolen by Bradley Miller of Eastern Iowa. He purchased a $50 Mega Bucks scratch game, which featured 13 top prizes of $500,000 and 12 prizes of $25,000.

The game featured overall odds of 1 in 3.09, but Miller beat the odds and won $500,000. Since 1985, Iowa Lottery has been changing lives, uplifting the lives of countless families, and giving us numerous stories of persistence.

Interestingly, this business is also a part of Iowa’s revenue center and uses its earnings to give back to the community, including helping veterans. Iowa Lottery currently offers nine games, which feature prizes ranging from $20 all the way up to millions and even a billion.

However, players must be a minimum of 21 years of age to be eligible to purchase the lottery tickets from their authorized retailers. More importantly, they tend to minimize potential fraud and online scams by providing a mobile app to confirm your ticket as the rightful winner of the game.

The lottery company does not promote irresponsible gambling and urges its players to play responsibly.