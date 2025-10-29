Man Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize After Following Sister-in-Law’s Advice and Spotting a ‘Sign’

The luck of the draw was on this Washington, DC man’s side when he decided to deviate from his routine to buy a lottery ticket. John Murphy, a regular lottery ticket buyer, did one thing differently on the day that won him a 5-figure prize. The man shared how listening to his family member’s advice is what made him take the prize home.

The retired metro worker was having a day like any other when he struck gold. Officials at the Maryland Lottery revealed how Murphy went to a liquor store as usual, without knowing what was in store for him.

John is a regular lottery ticket buyer who was walking into AJ liquor stores. As he was entering the store, he saw a car license plate that struck a chord with him. The plate featured the number 43871, which felt like a sign to the man. The series of numbers held significance to him because his phone number begins with 438.

On October 17, the winning numbers were announced, and Murphy found out that he had won the lottery. He shares how he couldn’t believe that he had won. John Murphy says he was “in shock” after finding out that he had won $50,000.

He then explained that one thing he did differently from his routine was what ensured the win for him. Murphy reveals how he usually plays the D.C. Lottery, but on that particular day, he decided differently, all thanks to his sister-in-law.

“My sister in-law knows that I play in D.C., but said to me, ‘You need to play in Maryland,’ ” he shared in an interview with People. On 21 October, John Murphy and his wife Bina set out on a journey to Baltimore to secure their winning money.

Murphy revealed that he hasn’t decided how he would like to spend the winning money yet. However, Murphy mentioned that he and his wife love traveling. Maryland Lottery officials also shared that the Liquor store is set to receive $500 for giving out the winning lottery ticket.

Just like John Murphy, a Michigan woman won a lottery worth $100,000 from a pure stroke of luck. The woman who played Powerball asked ChatGPT to help her pick out a ticket for her.

“I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers, and those are the numbers I played on my ticket,” the woman revealed. She also mentioned how her husband and she were in “total disbelief” upon winning.