Grandmother Wins $150K Lottery Using ChatGPT – Then Shocks Everyone With How She Spends the Money

Stories of ChatGPT helping out people in various ways have become quite common now, and the latest addition to the list is Carrie Edwards, a Virginia woman who won the lottery with ChatGPT’s help.

It was the first time for Carrie to buy a lottery ticket. A grandmother and a widow, she naturally did not have much expectations from it. However, after she won the September 8 Virginia Powerball drawing by matching the first four of the five numbers, she explained that she had used ChatGPT for help.

Explaining her process of seeking help from ChatGPT, Carrie said in a press conference, “So I’m like hey chat…ChatGPT talk to me about this $1.7 billion, and do you have numbers for me?” ChatGPT had quite a realistic response as it said, “Carrie, you know it’s all about luck, right?”

However, eventually she did get help with her selection of the numbers and the results show that ChatGPT had done great. After she had submitted the numbers, the news of her winning came after 2 days. Carrie said, “I look at my phone and it says ‘please collect your lottery winnings’ and I thought I think it’s a scam, I know I didn’t win.”

According to the Irish Star, she further added, “And so I go home and log into my account, and it says you won the Monday September 8 draw for $50,000 and you have the 3x multiplier.” As she finally realized that she had won for real, the woman decided she would donate everything to charity.

Talking about her decision, Carrie said, “As soon as that divine windfall happened and came down upon my shoulders, I knew exactly what I needed to do with it. I knew I needed to give it all away, because I’ve been so blessed, and I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people.”

Carrie has equally divided her winning money among the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Shalom Farms, and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. After paying taxes, each of these places would receive $36,000.

Carrie had chosen these organizations because of the kind of work they do. Talking about the same, she said, “These three organizations represent healing, service, and community. Shalom Farms heals through food and soil, AFTD brings hope through research, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society carries forward the tradition of supporting military families in times of need.”

Carrie’s actions naturally led to applause and appreciation as a lottery official mentioned, “Very rarely do we have winners do what Carrie is doing here today.”

Her winning and then the subsequent decision to donate the money show how AI can sometimes help in unexpected ways, leading to greater good for society.