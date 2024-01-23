TJ Holmes Shows off a 'Disgusting' Injury After a Strenuous Workout

Reportedly, TJ Holmes suffered an injury while recording his Saturday run on TikTok. As per The Sun, he said, "Of course I'm going for a run," and then he revealed a picture of him on the elevator along with the duration of his run. He added, "Just ran a four-mile training run. I can tell it's finally happening. I can feel it in my shoe." TJ removed his sock and bright pink shoe throughout the video, exposing his big toe, which seemed to have dried blood on it. He gave his sock a shake, and his toenail came out unharmed. He took the bloodstained nail and rolled it around in his palms.

The caption read, "It's a badge of honor for many runners. To normal people, it's kinda gross. And for me, it's a first: goodbye toenail." After seeing his TikTok video fans swarmed to the comments section to express their disgust. One user commented, "After seeing his TikTok video fans swarmed to the comments section to express their disgust." Another user said, "I was not prepared for that." A few other also flocked to his Instagram repost. One user wrote, "Did NOT need to see this while eating an English Muffin." A second one chimed in, "ah laaawd! It's hilarious you are proud of this--Its a "runner's thing" lol." A third user wrote, "OMG you could've warned us ... graphic content!"

After his affair with Amy Robach, Holmes recently utilized his very first TikTok post to reintroduce himself. On January 17, he shared, "My name is T.J. Holmes and I am a dad, a runner, a damn good cook, a [University of Arkansas] Razorback, I am a podcaster, a partner and a longtime broadcast journalist. And it’s the 25-plus career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I’m dating, became tabloid fodder."

When Holmes and 50-year-old Robach were seen cuddling outside of their job in November 2022, the couple grabbed national attention. At the time, both of the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors were still married to other individuals. After that, the pair lost their jobs on the afternoon program while the network looked into the matter. January 2023 saw confirmation of their departures.

Holmes said in his video that he 'left social media all together' during his 'year of hell.' He now views 2023 as "the best year of my life and one of the biggest blessings of my life," when at first he thought it was "the worst year of my life." He added, "I am the happiest and healthiest and best version of myself I have ever been. And a lot of that has to do with living authentically, and a lot of that has to do with who I am with. And yes, to my dearest Amy Robach, who I am now going through life with and navigating a life with now, she is such a big part of it and a part of my day-to-day life."

