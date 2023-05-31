Tina Turner's $72.1 Million Holiday Home to Become Museum, Says Widower

The world mourned the loss of legendary American-Swiss singer Tina Turner when she passed away in May 2023 at the age of 83. Throughout her life, Turner's music resonated with millions, and her impact on the music industry was undeniable. Now, her widower, Erwin Bach has announced plans to turn their holiday home in Stäfa, Switzerland, into a museum to celebrate her remarkable life and career.

As mentioned by Apost, Tina Turner was an iconic figure in the music industry, earning the title of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her chart-topping hits such as Proud Mary and The Best solidified her status as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. With over 100 million albums sold, Turner's music continued to captivate audiences even after her retirement from performing in 2009.

Turner's retirement years were spent in her exquisite home, Chateau Algonquin, in Switzerland. There, she lived a peaceful and fulfilling life with her husband Erwin Bach, whom she married in 2013. The couple resided in Switzerland for decades, and it was where Turner lived until her passing.

Following the news of her death, it was revealed that Turner's holiday home in Stäfa would be transformed into a museum to commemorate her life and career. The property, valued at £58 million (approximately $72.1 million), boasts a stunning 260,000-square-foot area with features like a swimming pool, boat deck, pond, and stream. Situated in an exclusive neighborhood that also houses tennis superstar Roger Federer, the house will serve as a fitting tribute to Turner's lasting legacy.

The museum will showcase a range of memorabilia from Turner's illustrious career, offering fans a chance to immerse themselves in her extraordinary journey. Visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the life of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, experiencing the impact she had on the music industry and beyond. The museum will undoubtedly become a pilgrimage site for devoted fans and music enthusiasts alike.

The dedication to preserving Turner's legacy extends beyond Switzerland. In her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee, plans are underway to erect a statue in her honor at the city's Heritage Park. The statue aims to capture the passion and presence Turner exuded whenever she stepped on stage. Additionally, there is already a Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville dedicated to celebrating her life and work.

In an interview with The Guardian just before her passing, Turner expressed her desire to be remembered as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and as a woman who inspired others to strive for success on their own terms. Her impact on the music industry and her enduring influence on women and artists worldwide make her a true icon.

Throughout her career, Turner received numerous accolades, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1984, she won Record of the Year at the Grammys for her hit song What's Love Got to do With It? Her influence extended beyond music, as she became the first Black person and the first woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. She was additionally inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame as a solo act in 2021.

Tina Turner's holiday home-turned-museum will stand as a testament to her unparalleled talent and the indomitable spirit that propelled her to greatness. Through this tribute, fans will have the opportunity to relive her incredible journey and be inspired by her legacy for generations to come. Tina Turner may have left us, but her music and her story will continue to resonate with people around the world.