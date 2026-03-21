Timothée Chalamet Loses at Oscars 2026; Fans Blame the Kardashian Curse

Timothee Chalamet has been the talk of the town in the past few weeks. The Call Me By Your Name actor recently was the butt of jokes at the Oscars 2026, due to his latest comment on the art form – opera and ballet – which he said no one cares about. However, his film Marty Supreme, despite getting 9 nominations, tanked at the Oscars with 0 wins. This has led to many superstitious netizens claiming that he has gotten the “Kardashian Curse.”

people gon blame timothée’s loss on the kardashian curse pic.twitter.com/g9h2Df1KQI — रुsh🌺 (@rushhavenue) March 17, 2026

Chalamet, as an actor, has always proved himself with his on-screen performances. Even though he has been nominated previously (Call Me By Your Name, A Complete Unknown), and this year Marty Supreme, he has never had the opportunity to pose with the trophy.

Indeed, the night of the Oscars 2026 turned out to be a mess for the 30-year-old star. Not only did host Conan O’Brien mock him, but many others also criticized his comments on ballet and opera. However, instead of blaming the actor for looking down on an art form, a majority of people are blaming Kylie Jenner.

Multiple users talked about how Chalamet looked disheartened, saying, “This is the face of a man who just realised the Kardashian curse is real!” While some voted for the Kardashian Curse, many others called them out for the misogynistic comments. They also dismissed the theory, stating the actor “is a grown man.”

One user on X wrote, “not a fan of the Kardashians, but this whole ‘ Kardashian curse’ is just blatant misogyny.”

not a fan of the kardashians but this whole “kardashian curse” is just blatant misogyny https://t.co/GPAquqpRQB — maddie (@mcaddievsdd) March 17, 2026

According to Nicki Swift, Chalamet has been in hot water after he commented while in conversation with Matthew McConaughey during the Variety & CNN Town Hall Event. There, the American-French actor shared that he does not want to take part in the art forms of opera and ballet.

He said, “No one cares about them.”

Undoubtedly, Kylie Jenner could not be blamed for Chalamet’s loss at the Oscars. However, the “Kardashian Curse” dates back to its first mention during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in 2016. The youngest Kar-Jenner sister explained that an urban legend holds that whenever a man dates one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, he is cursed.

People who support the theory claim evidence too. The athletic careers of Kim Kardashian’s exes Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush reportedly went downhill after their relationships with her. Others alleged to have fallen victim to the alleged curse include Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Kanye West.