Tim Walz Wore One Unexpected Accessory at the VP Debate That Left Everyone Buzzing With Excitement

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wore something unusual during the vice presidential debate on October 1—friendship bracelets. This small fashion choice sparked curiosity and excitement among viewers. The colorful beaded bracelets were spotted when Walz gestured with his hands, and for many, they brought to mind pop star Taylor Swift, who showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris only a few weeks before. Swifties often make and trade similar bracelets in a nod to her 2022 song You're on Your Own, Kid. Naturally, people wondered about the meaning behind Walz's bracelets after the debate.

Nothing is more important in my life than being a dad. Grateful to Hope for the lucky charm before the debate last night. https://t.co/vEr5n32a5d — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 3, 2024

Walz explained their origin on social media the next day. He wrote, "Nothing is more important in my life than being a dad. Grateful to Hope for the lucky charm before the debate last night." Hope is Walz's daughter, who gave him the bracelets as a good luck gift. The Harris-Walz campaign later shared more details with People, revealing that one bracelet said 'Joyful Warrior' and the other said 'Coach.'

Both phrases have special meaning for Walz's campaign. 'Joyful Warrior' comes from Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, who started using it to describe Harris and Walz after some criticized their upbeat campaign style. 'Coach' refers to Walz's past as a high school football coach when led his team to their first state championship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

The bracelets definitely fit well with Swift's recent endorsement on September 10. She wrote, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." She praised Walz and said he 'has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.' Walz also acknowledged Swift's support in his closing statement: "I'm as surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built. From Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift, and a whole bunch of folks in between there."

Following Taylor Swift’s endorsement, the Harris & Walz campaign website is now selling friendship bracelets:



“Are you ready for it?” pic.twitter.com/jtPZEuidry — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2024

Interestingly, the Harris-Walz campaign quickly made their own friendship bracelets to sell after Swift's endorsement earlier in September. These $20 bracelets had the candidates' names spelled out in beads. They sold out quickly, which showed just how popular the idea was. But it's also worth noting that the friendship bracelets weren't Walz's only accessories. He also wore a watch, a dark suit, a blue tie, and an American flag pin. His opponent, Ohio Senator JD Vance, wore a navy suit with a bright pink tie. Walz's bracelets caught the attention of Swift fans online.

is tim walz wearing FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS — colby (@gofightswift) October 2, 2024

People on social media also expressed their glee over the bracelets. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "WALZ IS WEARING FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS AWEEE. He's the best." Another said, "OMG, it's friendship bracelet time?!?! YES." Besides, the bracelets show a personal side of Walz, and this one small detail made a big impression during an important political event.