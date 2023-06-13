Alabama Barker Rocks Raven-Red Hair and Designer Bracelets in New Post

Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker recently flaunted her breathtaking raven-red locks on Instagram. Barker appeared to be posing in front of an elegant marble wall that exuded panache, and fans were quick to take notice of her glistening bracelets in the pictures.

The carousel posted on her official Instagram account, which consists of a whopping 1.8 million followers, features a series of poses as she flaunts her gorgeous new hair. Barker appeared to be wearing a vintage-style printed t-shirt in black that had a round neck. She followed it up with her exquisite sense of pairing jewelry as she accessorized herself with a delicate and minimalist gold bracelet. The bracelet had two thin gold bands that were encrusted with diamonds at an appropriate distance. Between the two bands lay a white clover, chain-linked bracelet.

This said article of jewelry complimented her layered necklace as well. The necklace included a clover pendant and another pendant that was customized to read the 17-year-old's name - "Alabama". Barker kept things iconic in terms of her makeup and donned long lashes and smokey eyes along with an over-lined lip. She captioned the said post with "He got all those b***** that don't weigh up to one of me." The beauty influencer even tagged her supposed bestie, Racheline Dorleh in the first picture of her carousel post.

Although there were several trolls in her comments, dozens of fans came to Barker's defense and left encouraging and positive comments. One such fan asked her trolls to "quit hating on her" and to mind their own business. The same person elaborated that "Alabama is a beautiful girl." Adding to this, the fan accused trolls of being "sad" as they spew words of hate on a young woman who is simply being herself. "Y'all preach on lifting people up. Yet y'all are trying to tear her down," said the same fan.

This isn't the first time that Barker has received high praise for her beauty and for owning dazzling and panache-fueled jewelry. The stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian is renowned for her incredible instinct when it comes to fashion and accessories. She often takes to social media to showcase her attire for the day, potentially influencing a generation of fashion enthusiasts.

Alabama Barker certainly knows how to dress for an occasion and nails every look, from streetwear to glamorous fashion. The soon-to-be 18-year-old recently left her fans awe-struck with her fierce red locks that stole the show on her Instagram. Her comment section was filled with compliments that claimed she was the real-life version of Disney Princess Ariel that the world never got to see. "This hair is everything and more," said someone. "This Red!!" said another one.