Tim Scott Defends Controversial Trump Statement on ‘Black Jobs’: “Take a Look at the Whole Picture”

During the June 27 presidential debate against Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump made controversial statements regarding the Black community, migrants, and employment. Subsequently, '#BlackJobs' went viral on social media. Some expressed confusion and criticized moderators for not questioning Trump, as per NBC News. In light of the backlash, Senator Tim Scott recently defended Trump’s statement, arguing that Trump's statement was misinterpreted.

During an interview with The Root on Friday, Scott said, “I think what he meant to say was the fact that two-thirds of the jobs he created...went to African Americans, Hispanics, and women. I think we should take a look at the whole picture, and I don’t think that happens.” Scott emphasized that a comprehensive examination should also consider racially charged remarks made by Biden in the past. He said, “When you’re looking for someone that’s said really inflammatory things, it seems like a lot of people close their eyes if it’s a Democrat." He referenced Biden's interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God, during his 2020 presidential campaign. Back then, Biden told the voters, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

On June 27, the former President commented on the economic contributions of immigrants in the United States. He asserted, “They're taking Black jobs now, and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They're taking Black jobs, and they're taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven't seen it yet, but you're gonna see something that's going to be the worst in our history.”

Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP, also shared his take on Trump's remark. "There's no such thing as a Black job or a White job. They are hardworking Americans who are seeking to have quality jobs, and that should be the goal of this conversation." The Biden reelection campaign also released a new ad criticizing Trump for his remarks on 'Black jobs'. Nevertheless, the Trump campaign continued to stress that Black voters recognize Trump's role in creating genuine employment opportunities. They argued that Trump's economic track record benefited Black Americans more than Biden's.

As reported by The Hill, Janiyah Thomas, Trump’s Black media director, stated, “No matter the amount of lies the Biden Harris campaign tries to spin, Black Americans know that the bottom line is that financially we were better off under President Trump.” In his bid to gain support from Black voters, Trump has intensified his efforts. Meanwhile, Scott is a major figure among a few other candidates considered by Trump as potential running mates as proven by his presence on Trump's shortlist. Scott has always refrained from criticizing Trump and often defended him, as per HuffPost.