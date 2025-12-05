Back in 2021, Oliver Karafa and his TikTok influencer girlfriend, Lucy Li, committed a crime that initially shocked Toronto. However, the shock factor did not only come from the nature of the crime but also from the lack of intelligence in the planning and execution of the same.

The story has now resurfaced, with Toronto Life revisiting this tale of two young people whose financial recklessness led to fatal consequences. Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li came from fairly affluent backgrounds. The two had dated briefly in high school and reconnected later in life.

When they met again, Karafa was an entrepreneur, and Li was a TikTok influencer who worked along with her two sisters under the account titled The Miaa Triplets. However, within a few months of reconnecting, the respective careers of Karafa and Li seemed to be crumbling and could not sustain the kind of life they wanted.

At this point, Tyler Pratt, an ex–cocaine trafficker who wanted to get rid of his dirty past, entered the scene. Karafa proceeded to form a business partnership with him, leading to Tyler investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into a PPE-importing scheme. Unfortunately, Karafa spent all that money recklessly, and when Tyler confronted him, he provided fake invoices, made-up contacts, and also promised that he would pay him back.

However, given his own financial situation, paying back that amount of money was not possible for Karafa. That is when he, along with Li, decided to murder Tyler, as The Express reported. The couple decided to call Tyler to an abandoned warehouse that they claimed belonged to Li’s family. They told Tyler that it was a real estate meeting, which ensured that he would come. That is where they planned to kill him.

Days before the crime, the couple bought a getaway vehicle and then decided to sell it. They created a traceable online footprint and also asked for SIM cards from a friend. The plan was to make it look like Li never left her apartment that day, and they staged her exit using a blonde wig. Li had been seen wearing that same wig previously in her TikTok videos.

On February 28, the day of the crime, Tyler, along with his girlfriend Jordyn Romano, arrived at the location for the meeting. However, they felt something was off, leading Jordyn to get back into the car and wait. Li and Karafa, on the other hand, realized that they could not continue with the story of the warehouse belonging to Li’s family, as they did not have entry access to the property.

As the situation grew tense, Karafa panicked and took out a 9mm pistol, shooting Jordyn in the chest. He then shot Tyler, killing him. The couple then took Jordyn’s body out of the car and took their cell phones before fleeing the scene with both their cars.

Coming back home, as they casually began discussing their next steps, they saw on the local news that Jordyn had survived the attack and managed to call 911. The couple then started going around the city to discard their bloody clothes, vehicles, and other evidence. Their movements were captured on various surveillance cameras across the city.

They eventually went to Montreal and then escaped to Hungary, but were soon apprehended by authorities. Their defense seemed as strange as their crimes. Karafa argued a weak angle of self-defense in a case where he had called the victim to that location. As for Li, her lawyers argued that she did not have the required intelligence to comprehend the gravity of the situation.

The judge did agree with this statement, as he said she “may be the stupidest person in the room.” The two were found guilty on the charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder and were given 25 years of prison time without the possibility of parole.