Pregnant Michigan Woman Found Mutilated in Forest – Cops Arrest Her Own Mother and Stepfather in Sickening Plot

The parents of a pregnant woman who was found dead in the woods with her womb cut out are now being accused of her murder. The deceased woman’s biological mother and stepfather are being charged with taking her and her unborn baby’s life.

Michigan resident Rebecca Park’s dead body was discovered in the Manistee National Forest weeks after she disappeared. Her body was discovered on November 25th, while Rebecca went missing on November 3.

⚠️ WARNING: This post describes murder, torture, & fetal abduction The biological mother and stepfather of Rebecca Park, 22, who was 39 weeks pregnant, have been arrested & charged with her murder after her body was found in Huron Manistee National Forest. Cortney Bartholomew,… pic.twitter.com/CKJfN6231w — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) December 3, 2025

When her body was discovered, she wasn’t pregnant anymore. Even more alarming was that her baby couldn’t be found either. The Detroit Free Press spoke to authorities who revealed that the baby was deceased as well.

A week after the shocking discovery, Rebecca’s biological mother, Cortney, and her stepfather, Bradley Bartholomew, are now considered prime suspects in the murder.

According to official reports, forced Rebecca back to their home and then put her in the car. In another horrific, they allegedly drove the car in the middle of the woods. Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey revealed how they then cut the baby out of Park’s womb.

The prosecutor shared how this ended up being the cause of the 22-year-old’s and her baby’s death. “This is, frankly, evil personified,” Carey said in reference to the case.

Kimberly Park, the victim’s sister, was arrested a day after the dead body was found. The authorities charged her with tampering with evidence related to the case and lying to the officers. The 21-year-old was also charged with filing a false report of a felony.

Detectives revealed that Kimberley had lied when she said that their stepfather had hit her sister “in the head, causing a seizure, and then took her body away.” Rebecca’s 43-year-old fiancé, Richard Lee Falor, gave false testimony as well.

When Park first went missing, Falor told 9&10 News that a black sedan with tinted windows picked her up at her mother’s house. He then told the authorities that he, his fiancée’s mother, and sister were incessantly “calling hospitals” to find out if Park had been brought in.

Rebecca’s due date was estimated to be November 18. During an arraignment, her fiancé revealed that she was 1cm dilated before she went missing. Stacey Davis, who is Bradly Bartholomew’s sister, was also present at the arraignment.

“I’m here for Rebecca and her baby. I’m not here for my brother,” she noted during the session. Cortney Bartholomew, who is the Park’s biological mother, did not raise her. Stephanie Park and her husband adopted Rebecca and her siblings and raised them.

@MLive The mother and stepfather of Northern Michigan woman Rebecca Park, who was pregnant and vanished after being last seen on Nov. 3, have been charged with murder. “This is a case of premeditated torture and murder,” said Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey while arguing… pic.twitter.com/jzNIRG2Rsu — CrimeInTheD ® (@CrimeInTheD) December 2, 2025

“[Rebecca] deserves to be remembered as the sweet girl that she was when she was younger,” her adoptive mother noted in an interview with 9&10 News.

The Bartholomews are now charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, torture in a place of confinement, conspiracy to commit torture, assault of a pregnant woman with the intention to cause miscarriage or stillbirth, conspiracy to commit that assault, unlawful imprisonment, and moving a dead body, according to a report by the New York Post.