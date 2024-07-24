TikTok Mocking ‘Sweet Trump’ and His Supporters Goes Viral: “I Wanna Put Ketchup on His Ear”

In an unprecedented sequence of events, former President Donald Trump became the target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in his injury and the death of a spectator. As the nation grapples with the shock, TikTok has seen a surge in videos mocking Trump and his supporters, one of which has gone viral with the phrase, "I wanna put ketchup on his ear."

Alex, this clip is hilarious and BRILLIANT at the same time…. pic.twitter.com/qmkiv1xXai — Riddle⚫️Me🔴This (@Poppa_Falcon) July 23, 2024

TikTok has become a battleground for political satire, and the latest trend involves mocking former President Donald Trump and his supporters. One particularly viral video features a user humorously declaring, "I wanna put ketchup on his ear," which has been widely shared and parodied. Netizens went crazy as well. One user requoted the video mockingly, “Don’t touch me; that’s assault!!... FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!” Another quipped, “I love how they're all into it until the "wait...what did he say" moment…” In agreement, another noted, "Where's everybody going?....we'll be here all day."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Pugliano

One user tweeted, “LOL LOL. This is great. And they can’t handle it.” Another user added, "The delayed realization is iconic." As if this wasn't enough, one user noted, "I thought I was on the wrong side of TikTok for a bit 😂 this was awesome." Netizens were enjoying the funny video to its peak, as one user exclaimed, "The backing track "Hallelujah's" while everything breaks down is my vibe." Another user concluded, "They aren't even saying "that's not true" they're just saying "don't say that.""

Here’s ANOTHER one.



Dude’s name is Robby Roadsteamer on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/AgYPEjF5HM — Riddle⚫️Me🔴This (@Poppa_Falcon) July 23, 2024

On Saturday night, an assassination attempt on Trump shocked the nation. The incident occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot and injured. The attacker, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire with a semiautomatic AR-style rifle. The shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and critically injured two others.

I love how they're all into it until the "wait...what did he say" moment...🤣🤣🤣 — fook_fascists (@ISwamRam) July 23, 2024

As per CBS News, Trump, visibly affected, was seen touching his ear as the chaos unraveled. The Secret Service quickly intervened, protecting him and rushing him to safety with blood visible on his face. Later, Trump revealed, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

“Don’t touch me; that’s assault!!” 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣



“FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!” 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Riddle⚫️Me🔴This (@Poppa_Falcon) July 23, 2024

The assailant was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper. The FBI treating the case as both an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism, confirmed that Crooks acted alone. The weapon used was legally purchased and registered to Crooks’ father. The FBI’s Kevin Rojek highlighted, "Right now, we're tracking down all leads, and doing all interviews, and tracking anything that we can regarding suspicious locations, vehicles ... that's all related to this event, but I can't confirm or deny anything beyond that."

"Where's everybody going?....we'll be here all day" 🤣😂🤣 — Tee Dee (@Trey6T1) July 23, 2024

President Joe Biden promptly condemned the violence, expressing relief that Trump was safe. In a statement, he wrote, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it." Biden later addressed the nation and exclaimed, "It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

Later, Trump’s campaign released a statement confirming his well-being and commitment to continue his campaign. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged, "In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."

You can follow Robby Roadsteamer (@roadsteamer) on TikTok for more counterculture content.