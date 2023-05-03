Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Team Up to Develop a 600-Acre Town in Florida

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have teamed up to construct a luxury club community on a 600-acre town property in Florida, reports New York Post.

The veteran golfer, Tiger Woods, and pop music sensation, Justin Timberlake are joining hands with other powerful and creative investors such as billionaire Joe Lewis and entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo, who aim to develop the town alongside real-estate visionaries, Wellington Lifestyle Partners and The NEXUS Luxury collections. The town will feature both single-family custom homes and condos with prices for lots starting at $3 million and houses selling between $4 million and $5 million.

The town is a supposed Eden for all residents with no lack of anything thereof. Amenities will include recreational, fitness, health, and even athletic leisure facilities, all under one roof.

With an athlete's investment, a new clubhouse is set to be built in the luxury town and will reportedly house a world-class golf course. Pete-Dye designed an 18 Hole Championship course, which according to reports is undergoing renovations. Along with the course, a separate clubhouse accommodating both the training and analytical needs of golf is to be built soon to promote the sport. The club will act as an indoor arena for professionals and learners to enhance their skills.

This is a fitting amenity to be included given the fact that the legendary golfer himself is involved in the process. Other sports facilities such as tennis courts, paddle courts, racquet courts, basketball courts, squash courts, a sports simulator and pickleball courts are said to be present in ample numbers.

For hot summer days, there seems to be no rush to drive miles into another town as the best water sports facilities are all part of the experience of living such a lavish lifestyle. Four swimming pools, each to Olympic standards will be divided for families and children, and an 'adults-only' style pool with cabanas is sure to make it quite the experience.

For all the gym rats, The Field House is a 40,000 square feet fitness arena that will host top-notch fitness amenities, each designed intricately for different fitness necessities such as a cardio and weights training room, a stretching area, and studio classrooms. For post-workout cooldown, there will be saunas, cold plunge pools, hydrotherapy facilities, and saltwater float pods along with rejuvenation options at a spa and massage center.

Children were also taken into special account while constructing several parts of the project. For the little ones to explore, play, and develop vital athletic and social skills. Facilities such as a rock-climbing arena, an indoor gaming arcade and more, are to follow suit.

Lastly, the town is said to include a 16-acre central park lake featuring a jogging track, yoga garden and relaxation trails. It's set to include a 17-acre commercial area which includes everything from a mall, to offices, restaurants and shops.