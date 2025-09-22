Tiger Caretaker Was in His Routine Session – Then the Cub Turned on Him, and a Normal Day Became Tragedy

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about a tragic death.

Working in wildlife has its own pros and cons. Ryan Easley, a caretaker known for his ties to Tiger King personalities, was brutally killed by a tiger in his care at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma, on September 20, 2025. The wildlife facility confirmed his death in a statement posted to Facebook.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care.”

Reports suggest that Easley was performing with the tiger at the reserve to obtain its paw prints, which would be used on canvases for the viewers. Then something happened suddenly, and he stopped breathing. The tiger was a cub that turned on him, and he died on the spot.

This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” the statement read. “Ryan understood those risks, not out of recklessness but out of love,” the preserve authorities stated.

According to PEOPLE, Easley ran a business called ShowMe Tigers, where he showcased big cats in live performances. It has collected over $40,000 to date. As per PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), he acquired tigers from Joe Exotic and Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who were controversial figures made infamous by Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ series.

Reportedly, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently in jail serving a 21-year sentence for his cruel deeds, and has also released a statement. Growler Pines Tiger is a special tiger reserve open to the public only by reservation for a personalized experience. People can witness the beautiful tigers in the reserve and learn more about how they are cared for and kept.

They also have certain shows and activities that the tigers perform. As the reserve mourns Ryan Easley’s death, it claims that the organization has a deeper purpose for the caretaker.

“Growler Pines was more than just a place of work for Ryan; it was his calling, his passion, and his life’s purpose,” the statement said. “His courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten.” In the wake of Ryan Easley’s passing, the preserve has cancelled all tours until further notice.

Ryan Easley’s death has raised concerns about the dangers of working in the wildlife sector. This incident is one of several fatal big cat attacks involving captive animals in recent years.

Other cases include a 2016 tiger attack on a zookeeper at the Palm Beach Zoo, a 2013 tragic lion attack at a California sanctuary, and the 2007 escape of a Siberian tiger at the San Francisco Zoo that resulted in one death and two injuries. (via CNN). Another zookeeper was also killed by lions in a safari park in Thailand.

With professions like pilots in aviation, wildlife workers, and adventure sports guides, life remains unpredictable. While these jobs may be unconventional, fun, and sporty, their dangers are different. A GoFundMe page has been set up after Ryan Easley’s death, and it has raised over $18,000.