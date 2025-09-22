11-Year-Old Stops ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’ by Taking Gun From Classmate – Community Outraged as School Expels Him

An 11-year-old student at Lansing, Michigan‘s Dwight Rich School of the Arts, saw another student carrying a gun in May last year. In that moment, he realized that he needed to protect everyone in the class rather than panic or run away. The boy (Sakir Everett) reportedly disarmed and disassembled the gun using his hunting skills before throwing away the bullets.

His mother, Savitra McClurkin, and a family friend who created a GoFundMe have called him a hero. However, because of Michigan’s zero-tolerance policies, the school district now tags him as a student who has been expelled for a full year.

The struggle between compassion and policy has brought about heated debate far beyond Lansing. Was the boy brave or reckless? McClurkin told WILX that her son didn’t want to accuse the student who brought the gun. Instead, he quietly took control of the circumstance.

She said that his decision was made on instinct and regard for others in school, adding that “he knows firearms aren’t supposed to be in school.”After the unloaded, disassembled gun had been discovered, police later confirmed that a 12-year-old student had been taken into custody. Administrators still accused the child of “possession” after learning that he had handled the firearm.

Family members and friends disagree. The GoFundMe page insists that “On what could have been a tragic and devastating day … [Sakir] acted out of courage and compassion.” The boy is now barred from entering the school grounds and even from web pages associated with the Lansing School District, even though he was an A/B student and an excellent athlete.

The punishment is cruel, according to his mother: “They’re setting my child up for failure (…) I’ve been doing everything in my will and my power to keep him from that.” McClurkin’s work hours have been cut, and her financial burden has grown as a result of the aftermath, leading her to homeschool her son using an unapproved online program.

Advocates suggest that, as opposed to being kicked out, the boy should have earned recognition!

Heroic middle schooler, 11, expelled after disarming student who came to school with gun https://t.co/K1fqy4KFNp — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 22, 2025

The school district sticks to its stance.

In a statement to People, Dale Person and Cordelia Black, officials from the Lansing School District, declared that Michigan law leaves “no ambiguity” regarding matters involving weapons. “Expulsion is never a decision the district takes lightly,” they stated.

However, when it comes to dangerous weapons on campus, Michigan law offers obvious directions. This result proved essential for the investigation and its statements, as well as the video evidence. So, administrators said the rulebook gave them no leeway, though they knew the circumstances were exceptional. The case points out the awkward conflict between zero-tolerance policies and practical issues. Advocates argue that by drawing a clear boundary around weapons, laws like those in Michigan are supposed to keep schools safe.

Savitra McClurkin’s 11-year-old son found a gun from another student, unloaded it, and disassembled it. He later informed the staff. Why is he the one being expelled for this? As a 2A community, we must rally around this kid. Hopefully, we can tag all of our 2A heavy hitters to… pic.twitter.com/q3E5vse8JS — Kory Brooks (@re40500) September 20, 2025

However, those against claim that strict enforcement at times penalizes children who behave correctly under pressure. The problem is urgent to McClurkin. Frustrated, she told the school board, “He’s 11 years old. Seventh grade. Never been in trouble before.”

In order to make sure that her son will be regarded as a child who prevented a tragedy in a school rather than as a criminal, she has been working to have his criminal record erased.