Throwback to When a Harry Styles Superfan Tried to Sell the Singer's Vomit Online

Harry Styles has always been a charming and suave persona since his debut on the now-discontinued show, The X Factor. It was also the genesis of the legendary boy band One Direction. Shortly after the bandmates decided to go their separate ways, Styles set forth on his journey as a solo vocalist. With hit singles such as Watermelon Sugar and As It Was in his repertoire, he’s now a well-decorated artist with plenty of fans around the globe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

However, Styles' fandom is filled with a rather peculiar bunch of people who, perhaps in some instances, can go to extreme lengths to showcase their adoration and love for him. In some cases, they may even earn a profit out of paraphernalia that the singer often uses during a performance by selling it online. But in a rare case, one fan decided to sell Harry Styles’ actual vomit on eBay! In a conversation with Scott Mills of BBC Radio 1 in the year 2014 (when One Direction was still a functional boy band), Styles revealed that he was very concerned about what the world had come to when he heard about his fan trying to sell his puke online. “It’s worrying, this is the world we live in”.

Three weeks before the interview, the Sign Of The Times singer was spotted throwing up on the 101 freeway, right by Calabasas, in California. As per images, the singer was wearing what appeared to be a grey t-shirt with board shorts. At the time, he also had relatively longer hair in a messy bun. Shortly after, in a surprising turn of events, a fan of his put up a signboard that read “Harry Styles Threw-Up here.” The fan had decorated the poster with a huge heart and some photos.

happy harry styles threw up here day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/EkT6KL9gYu — Audrey (feat. More Lana Del Rey) (@audgey_podgey) October 12, 2022

Some reports initially suggested that maybe he was just enjoying a late-night party with Lily Allen and things had gotten "wild." But, he immediately shut down and said, “I’d been on a hike. I’d been on a very long hike." It was in light of these events that Mills asked Styles, “Has anyone bought your sick off eBay yet?” during their interview in 2014, to which Liam Payne responded immediately, “Well, I saw that thing. That’s weird."

Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Another one of their bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, asked in curiosity about the gross ordeal. “What was the actual technique for picking it up?” he said, before suggesting that perhaps the fan used a “poop scooper”. Mills also questioned Payne as to where he’d seen the ad and asked if it was on eBay. The Strip That Down singer remembered coming across it on Twitter the morning following the incident in shock and light humor.

