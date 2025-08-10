This Woman Lost Her Husband in a Hit-and-Run – Then Hugged the Man Who Killed Him

Typically, courtrooms are filled with serious actions, acerbic language, and justice. Still, something much more surprising, aka forgiveness, was in the air on August 7 in Cherokee County, Georgia. Regina Johnson, whose husband of 50 long years passed away in a hit-and-run in 2024, shocked the courtroom by coming forward and hugging Joseph Tillman, the man who killed him.

Tillman, 43, has just received a 20-year sentence for the incident that killed Chuck Johnson, 78.

According to the prosecution, Tillman hit Chuck, who was riding his electric bike, while under the influence of nitrous oxide. Apart from being tragic, the crash was followed by reckless driving, a felony hit-and-run, and a failed attempt at cover-up.

Judge Tony Baker said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen the wife of a victim hug the defendant where they killed somebody,” given the tender moment between the defendant and the victim’s widow was so very rare, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Regina can be seen getting close to Tillman in the sentencing video, putting her arms around his neck, and then hugging him for a few seconds. Both were obviously upset; Tillman’s face was red and wet with tears.

Regina told him she forgives him in a whisper that could only be heard in a quiet courtroom and over microphones. “I’m so sorry,” Tillman said, fighting back tears. Saying it over and over again like a sad mantra, “I’m so sorry.”

Regina later gave WSB-TV a reason for her actions. She said, “God told her he needed a mom hug. Joey doesn’t know yet how much God loves him [and he] needs healing of things in his past, as we all do. And that is our heart and prayer.”

Tillman was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of inpatient rehabilitation after pleading guilty to three counts of homicide by vehicle and other charges. Should he successfully finish treatment, the balance of his sentence will be served on probation.

Pete Lamb, the assistant district attorney for Cherokee County, observed that since this was a non-negotiated plea, the court had complete control over the sentence. Paul Ghanouni, Tillman’s lawyer, told WSB-TV that his client “changed his way of life” and is “on a trajectory to continue to move forward with his life in a positive way.”

Even though Regina acted with grace, the family’s hearts were still hurting deeply.

Brittany McCarthy, Chuck’s daughter, gave a scathing victim impact statement. Her voice cracked as she said to Tillman, “I will be the daughter whose heart you shattered (…) You became a deadly weapon, and my father paid the price with his life.”

As her words pierced the atmosphere and clarified that forgiveness does not cancel out loss, the courtroom became silent.

Regina Johnson’s choice to embrace her husband’s killer went against the established order in a system that is based on adversaries: prosecution versus defense, victim versus perpetrator. It turned into a moment of personal mercy rather than legal precedent that might be remembered for years to come by everyone in that courtroom.

It remains to be seen if Tillman’s course from this point is genuinely redemptive.

However, through a brief hug in a Georgia courtroom, the human spirit proved that grief and grace can coexist.