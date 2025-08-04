This Man Went to a Celebrity-Favored Clinic in Turkey for a Hair Transplant—And Lost His Life Instead

A British man, Martyn Latchman, died after traveling to Turkey to get a hair transplant. The 38-year-old former teacher went to get this £1,500 procedure done. Compared to other places, it’s cheaper in Turkey while offering great deals.

This hair transplant clinic is quite popular and offers premium procedures. The Turkey clinic, Dr Cinik, has done several of these procedures in the past, including celebs such as Rio Ferdinand, popular footballer and others, including Djibril Cissé, and van Rakitić.

In Latchman’s case, he was ill even before the surgery. He mysteriously fell sick during the prep and tests for the surgery. After tests, he was put in an intensive care ward to recover. However, he died the same day, as confirmed by the clinic.

Currently, there are police investigations going on. Meanwhile, Latchman’s family is connected to the local authorities.

His body is flown to the UK to his family. The foreign office spokesperson assured that they are supporting the family throughout this ordeal and trying to help them. Latchman was a teacher for almost 16 years and recently moved to becoming a defence contractor.



According to his online posts, he looks like a fit person who runs and works out. So him falling ill suddenly is still a mystery. While the mortality rate related to hair transplant is quite low, there are certain side effects to consider. you may have scarring in the scalp but it will be ideally covered with new hair.

There can be itching and infection due to scab formation. Moreover, folliculitis, which is inflammation of hair follicles, can happen in some cases.

His family, including his sister and friends, has been paying tribute to him on social media. Dr Cinik has released a statement that they are saddened by his demise.

They stated Latchman had a successful surgery last summer, and he returned for another one this year for the second procedure. So far, they have done over 70,000 transplants, including various celebrities.

The clinic has revealed he was sent for a medical test and evaluation before the surgery which is a normal procedure. This was similar to the one done during his first surgery, done under professional supervision.

https://t.co/6U7eYZz7RQ — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) August 3, 2025



Before the concerned surgery, he fell sick for mysterious reasons. The clinic provided medical intervention and treatment. Despite the best care during that time, he passed away in the evening.

They also claimed to have submitted all documents to the authority and denied that he died during the procedure. They will not be releasing any more details to retain privacy and legal limitations.

Over a million people travel to Turkey each year to get surgery done since healthcare is cheaper. They fly there for nose jobs transplants, and mommy makeovers at fraction of a cost. However, the question of it being safe remains, and one is responsible for one’s own decisions.