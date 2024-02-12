This is Why Todd and Julie Chrisley ‘Haven't Spoken’ for Over a Year in Prison

According to an insider familiar with the situation, the familial ties between Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been strained over the past year, with the couple unable to have a phone conversation as they go through their separate sentences behind bars. This revelation, disclosed by Radar Online, brings a hard reality for the pair who entered separate correctional facilities on January 17, 2023. Despite efforts by their legal representatives to adhere to standard procedures and solicit monthly phone privileges, the request was denied, leaving Todd and Julie without any source of communication with each other.

Moreover, within the Federal Bureau of Prisons' framework, married couples are permitted monitored communication via phone calls upon the approval of the respective prison wardens. However, in this case, while Julie's warden granted her the privilege, the officer overseeing Todd's confinement supposedly withheld her permission. Additionally, during the episode aired on Monday, February 5, of The Adversity Advantage podcast, Savannah Chrisley, their daughter, voiced scathing criticism towards the prison system, as detailed by OK! Magazine. She said, "They have not gotten to speak to each other on the phone."

Savannah also shared, "Every call I have with my mom is ‘Please tell your dad how much I love him.’ Every call with Dad is ‘Please tell your mom how much I love her.' There is not a single call that they don’t say that." Savannah keeps speaking up about her father's reported mistreatment in prison, and so this latest news adds to her concerns. Furthermore, a representative for Todd's facility said, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody to include approved telephone lists."

As previously reported, the patriarch of Chrisley Knows Best is currently serving a 12-year prison term in Florida, while his wife is locked up at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. This has resulted in their children having to travel across multiple state lines to visit them.

The couple commenced their sentences at the start of the previous year following their conviction for defrauding banks of over $30 million in loans, which they used to sustain their extravagant lifestyles. However, they recently received $1 million from Georgia after alleging that the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit unfairly targeted them in their tax evasion case.

Meanwhile, Todd has also spoken out about the purported mistreatment he has faced during his sentence. He asserted that the food served in his prison is 'disgusting,' often contaminated with mold, and recounted a disturbing incident where a deceased cat unexpectedly fell from the ceiling into their meals. Furthermore, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, when a concerned caller from Kentucky inquired about how their supporters could assist in resolving their legal situation, the couple humbly requested nothing but 'prayers.' Todd said, "The legal system that we've never been a part of before now is a very complex system... that we're still learning."