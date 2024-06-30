THIS is Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Calabasas Mansion Was Considered "Haunted"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's massive Calabasas home has been a source of fascination for years. The couple bought the property for $40 million and spent another $20 million on renovations. That's a whopping $60 million total! But despite its hefty price tag, many described the mansion as eerie and even "haunted."

The minimalist design was a big part of the mansion, which made Kardashian once say the house a "minimal monastery." When she gave a tour for Vogue's 73 Questions, viewers were shocked by how empty it looked. The huge rooms had almost no furniture and just bare white walls and floors.

One hallway was especially creepy because it was all white with weird lighting that made it look like a horror movie set. Some compared it to Melania Trump's scary Christmas decorations at the White House, as per Cosmopolitan.

The lack of normal homey touches added to the unsettling vibe. During the tour, Kardashian showed off a fancy white piano but she admitted she can't even play it. The kitchen looked like no one ever cooked there because it had no appliances or food in sight. Instead of cozy decor, the house has bizarre features.

The bathroom sinks caused a stir online. They look like flat stone counters with no basin. People couldn't figure out how water drained. Kardashian had to post a video explaining the slightly sloped design, which she later deleted, as per W Magazine.

Even the yard was strange, Kardashian once decorated it with plaster casts of hands for Halloween. She said, "That's mine with the nails. Look at this one with the knife – that's our chef's hand. We had so much fun doing this and plastering all of our hands," as per Complex.

The house's style comes from famous designer Axel Vervoordt. West brought him in to redo the "McMansion," as he called it.

He told Architectural Digest, "When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, This man could design Batman's house." That Batman comparison was connecting the dots for viewers for the mansion having a stark, cave-like quality. Kardashian and West have four young children but the house doesn't look kid-friendly at all. There were no toys or bright colors visible. Everything is white, beige, or gray.

In the Architectural Digest interview, Kardashian admitted the style took some getting used to. The couple tried to spin the odd decor as artistic. "Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom," West claimed.

But to many observers, it just looked cold and lifeless. The mansion's haunted reputation grew as Kardashian and West's marriage fell apart. Kardashian stayed with the kids while West moved to Wyoming. The huge empty house seemed to reflect their growing distance. Now the property's future is uncertain but reports say Kardashian wants to keep it for the children's sake, as per US Weekly.