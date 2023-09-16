This Is Why Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris His ‘Best Running Mate' as per Nancy Pelosi

President Joe Biden has full faith in his vice president, Kamala Harris, who’s also his running mate for the upcoming 2024 elections. The duo is actively campaigning for their hopeful and glorious victory next year and is giving their absolute best to win. Although Harris has been criticized by others for her eligibility for the position she’s in, it doesn’t matter to Biden. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a recent statement about Harris being his best running mate, "He thinks so, and that’s what matters."

As per The Guardian, Pelosi proceeded to gush about Harris and believes that "she’s very politically astute". "I don’t think people give her enough credit," added the former Speaker. She pointed out how aligned Harris and Biden’s core moral values were as well. Pelosi explained that Biden understands that she’s doing her absolute best in the given role. "Biden knows that after eight years under Barack Obama, the vice presidency has never been easy to fill," said Pelosi.

In a conversation with CNN, Pelosi recalled a certain comparison made in the past by the Vice President. "Harris may or may not agree with John Nance Garner’s famous observation that the job he did for Franklin D. Roosevelt wasn’t worth a pitcher of warm p***." Biden’s ‘running mate’ has been under fire recently for ‘under-performing’ in the role bestowed upon her. There were rumors and speculations about her being replaced in the past due to that reason. As per sources, Franklin Foer mentions in his book Biden’s White House how Harris often strives to define her role.

I’m no stranger to baseless attacks—attacks are lodged against us because they’re scared of what we’ve been able to accomplish. pic.twitter.com/5GFI3984r2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 14, 2023

Regardless of the kind of heat that this phenomenal woman is under, Pelosi highly praised Harris’s intellect as a politician. "People shouldn’t underestimate what Kamala Harris brings to the table," said Pelosi in a recent interview with CNN. She went on to urge viewers and listeners to ponder "why she would be vice president" if she wasn’t deemed to be incredibly clever and qualified in the field.

Pelosi went on to explain how far Harris has come and the progress she’s been able to make through hard work and determination. "But when she was running for attorney general in California [in the year 2010], she had 6% in the polls... and she politically astutely made her case about why she would be good, did her politics, and became attorney general."

The former Speaker of the House lastly talked about the usual questions she’s bombarded with when it comes to Harris’s efforts through her vice presidency. "People say to me, ‘Well, why isn’t she doing this or that?’ I say, ‘Because she’s the vice president." She went on to elaborate on the ‘job description’ of someone in Harris’s position. "You don’t do that much. You know, you’re a source of strength, inspiration, and intellectual resource." In conclusion, Pelosi believes that Harris has "represented our country very well at home and abroad."

