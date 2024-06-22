This is Where Rachel Leviss Went to Clear Her Mind After Looking to Men for ‘Answers’: ‘I Got So Lost'

Rachel Leviss, the former Vanderpump Rules star, is embarking on a transformative spiritual journey. In a recent episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, she opened up about her experiences in rehab and her newfound spirituality, which included an unexpected visit to a Mormon Church. Leviss revealed, “One of the things that I discovered very early on once I checked myself into The Meadows [rehab facility] was this spirituality component that they were bringing into the therapy model.”

As per People, Leviss confessed that before rehab, she “didn't have a relationship with my higher power…was putting men in that position of my higher power, and I would look to them for answers. That is how I got so lost in my codependency. So right off the bat, I was like, OK, spirituality, interesting. Since then, I have been integrating that spirituality into my everyday life, going to church on Sundays. I tried a Mormon church. My friend took me to a Mormon church.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Leviss (@rachelleviss)

She made it clear that this realization marked the beginning of her spiritual awakening. With the guidance of the chaplain, Leviss started integrating spirituality into her daily life. She revealed, “I have found a spiritual community out here now, and it just makes a world of a difference because these people are looking to something bigger than themselves.”

This journey has been part of Leviss’ broader attempt to heal from the tumultuous events of the past year, including the higher publicized ‘Scandoval’ drama involving her ex, Tom Sandoval. The scandal, which involved an affair with Sandoval while he was in a long-term relationship with their mutual friend and co-star Ariana Madix, nudged Leviss to a two-month stay at The Meadows. During her time in rehab, Levis made another prominent decision; she chose to revert to her birth name, Rachel. She explained, “The name Raquel came out of a place where I felt like I wasn't worthy and I wanted to be something that I wasn't. So it came out of a place of insecurity…”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

She further added, “I was trying to overcome a lot of social anxiety and trying to conform myself into who I thought other people wanted me to be. You can say whatever you want about me. I like nicknames, and I like connecting to the different parts within me,” she emphasized. “And it doesn't mean I have a whole new identity or anything. It just means that I'm an integrated human being.” As per US Weekly, she remarked back then, "I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth, and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal."