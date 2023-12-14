The highly-anticipated Season 11 trailer of Vanderpump Rules recently made its debut, captivating audiences with a preview of events anticipated on the Bravo reality show. Alongside teasing a series of conflicts, the trailer also featured Lala Kent expressing discontentment regarding the attention garnered by her fellow castmate, Ariana Madix. As highlighted by The US Sun, critics have harshly criticized Kent, accusing her of being 'jealous' of Madix's accomplishments in the wake of the cheating scandal. Despite sharing a longstanding bond as close friends for numerous years, their relationship appears strained, hinting at a looming clash between the two personalities.

The release of the trailer aimed to ignite anticipation for the upcoming season, and it has done just that. While a significant portion of the trailer delved into the aftermath of 'Scandoval,' one specific moment stood out prominently, capturing the attention of the viewers. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, a scene highlighted Kent expressing frustration toward her close companion. She said, "I have never experienced somebody who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God." The comment appeared to trigger a variety of responses and reactions among the fans, who took to social media to express their views.

One user wrote, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God. Ooof. I knew Lala was going to showcase her envy towards Ariana this season." "I don't particularly care for Lala but did she lie? And to be honest, it was them that made Ariana "God" by pacifying her, when she was the Raquel in that relationship when Tom was cheating on his ex. And they know it. Karma spins the block," said another user. A third user wrote, "Lala’s just salty Ariana got money and deals while she just got stuck with a baby."

The release of the trailer revealed more layers of the situation, along with Lisa Vanderpump's commentary suggesting that Madix’s life had taken a different trajectory after her split from Tom Sandoval. It wasn't just words; the visuals in the trailer depicted Madix alongside her new partner, Daniel Wai, while glimpses of Sandoval adjusting to a solo lifestyle hinted at the aftermath of their breakup.

Despite their breakup, both Madix and her former partner Sandoval remain integral parts of The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 main cast, hinting that the storyline surrounding their dynamics might undergo deeper exploration and evolution as the season unfolds. It might also offer fans a deeper insight into their personal lives.

However, despite the evident rise in Madix's public profile following the breakup, she has always conveyed her ongoing heartache and continues to grapple with the emotional aftermath of the separation. Despite the buzz surrounding the upcoming premiere of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules scheduled for January 30, there remains anticipation as fans await a deeper understanding of Madix's emotional journey and her feelings. It will also delve into her challenges and the repercussions resulting from the emotional breakup.

