Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce, has raised eyebrows by unveiling his unique pregame ritual—a carb-rich snack he devours before every match. Known for his exceptional skills and pivotal role in the Chiefs' success, Kelce recognizes the importance of maintaining both physical and mental fitness in the demanding realm of professional football.

In a candid revelation to Men's Journal in 2020, Kelce explained the rationale behind his breakfast choice, "On game day, you want to carb up. So I have the energy I need for the game, French toast [gets] my blood sugar going [and gets] some carbs in."

This unconventional approach seems to be working for Kelce, considering his stellar performances on the field, including two Super Bowl victories in 2019 and 2022. Even in 2022, Kelce remains unwavering in his dietary preference. Speaking to Inside Hook, he emphasized, "Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I've been on the Chiefs."

This commitment to a consistent routine may well be a key factor in his sustained success. Recently, in the Chiefs clash against the Minnesota Vikings, Kelce continued to showcase his prowess. Despite a late rally by the Vikings in the fourth quarter, the defending Super Bowl champions emerged victorious with a 27-20 win.

Beyond the gridiron, Kelce's off-field endeavors have also captured attention. Notably, his personal life has been making headlines ever since he was spotted with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

According to some playful speculation, the Chiefs' undefeated streak since becoming 'Swifties' might just be more than a coincidence. As the saying goes in the NFL, the Chiefs are 4-0 since the union. With the Broncos struggling at 200 and facing defensive issues, Kelce sees another opportunity to dazzle the audience and contribute to his team's success.

In the fast-paced world of professional sports, where routines are sacred and superstitions are revered, Travis Kelce's pregame French toast ritual stands out as a quirky yet effective tradition, adding another layer to the narrative of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Swift and Kelce reportedly seems to be growing, ever since rumors of them dating started in September. The fans eagerly await further glimpses into the unfolding romance between the NFL star and the Grammy-winning artist. The swifties are in love with her speculated boyfriend and have also started shipping them together.

Recently Travis posted a carousel of images on Instagram from the last game captioned, "You gotta enjoy the madness." Fans and followers dropped in their comments on his post on Instagram. User @derekchopz commented, "Like this if you were a Kelce fan before Taylor Swift." While others chimed in sharing their love for the sportsperson as they await to know what's cooking between the two celebrities lately amid the rumors.

