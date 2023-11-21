As Leonardo DiCaprio approaches his 50th birthday next year, the acclaimed actor has disclosed the one ambition he seeks to fulfill before reaching this milestone. In a preview for his interview on Good Morning America, DiCaprio, renowned for his role in movies like Titanic, shared his surprising answer when asked by Chris Connelly about his aspirations before turning 50: "You know what? Just one more movie," he expressed before emphasizing the sentiment with a repeated declaration of "One more movie."

This revelation comes on the heels of DiCaprio's star-studded 49th birthday celebration, where he was joined by his Killers of the Flower Moon co-star, Lily Gladstone. DiCaprio's latest film, and another collaboration with iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese, delves into the real-life story of Ernest Burkhart (played by DiCaprio). The film unfolds a gripping narrative of Burkhart's involvement in the murders of his Native American wife's relatives, part of a sinister plot to inherit their valuable oil rights in 1920s Oklahoma, as per the Daily Mail.

Notably, this project marks DiCaprio's sixth collaboration with Scorsese, showcasing their longstanding creative synergy. Their cinematic journey includes notable works such as Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The actor also has three upcoming projects in pre-production, two of which will continue the Scorsese-DiCaprio collaboration.

One of these upcoming projects, The Wager, based on David Grann's novel, is connected to Killers of the Flower Moon. Additionally, DiCaprio is set to portray President Theodore Roosevelt in a biopic titled Roosevelt, and he will take on the role of mass-suicide cult leader Jim Jones in a film based on Jeff Guinn's book, The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple.

As DiCaprio's career continues to flourish, so does his love life. At his recent birthday bash in Beverly Hills, the actor was joined by his new Italian supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, age 25. Their public display of affection, including kissing throughout the night, was noted by attendees. DiCaprio, known for dating women aged 25 or under, showcased his vibrant personality at the party, performing a rap and dancing in front of a star-studded crowd.

In the interview with Chris Connelly, DiCaprio reflected on the passage of time, humorously acknowledging his 49 years and the three-decade span since his first interview. Amidst the discussion, the actor expresses his desire for 'just one more movie,' a goal that signifies his enduring passion for the craft. Killers of the Flower Moon, a film lauded by critics and audiences alike for its dark portrayal of historical events, is currently in theaters. As DiCaprio's cinematic journey evolves, his unwavering commitment to storytelling remains a driving force, with the prospect of 'one more movie' standing as a poignant goal on the horizon of his illustrious career.

