Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had their first child together, and the joyful parents have instated an invite-only restriction for everyone who will see him for the first time. As reported by The US Sun, a source informed the outlet that Kim Kardashian hasn't even met her nephew yet. The insider spilled, "Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an 'invite-only' basis."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly welcomed a baby boy



Wondering if he went with the name Rocky Thirteen after all... 😂 pic.twitter.com/VCoCq8pL6a — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 4, 2023

The source further told the outlet, "[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking 'family only' time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis... So now everyone's talking about where Kim will be on the list. Obviously, Kris will be first — but who is going to get the second invite? Kourtney has said it's a germs thing—to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk—but it's, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm's length."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Kourtney has given birth to her fourth child after a pregnancy marred by worrying problems. According to ET, Kourtney and her husband had their first child, a son they have named Rocky, in the first week of November. The source confirmed, "They're feeling extremely fortunate that both Kourtney and their baby are healthy after the complications Kourtney went through. They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy. That is what's most important to them... There were naturally worries and anxieties, but now Kourtney and Travis feel like they can take a step back, breathe, and enjoy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

After Kourtney was seen entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles last week, rumors started circulating about her having delivered her child. According to TMZ's sources, the couple planned to induce labor in the hopes of having their baby before Halloween. The couple's son will be joining a blended family: Kourtney has three children from her previous marriages (son Reign, 8, son Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11), while Barker also has three kids from his previous marriages (son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In September, Kourtney said she had to have emergency surgery to save her baby. She told her followers on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

