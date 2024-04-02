This is Literally How Much Chris Hemsworth Gets Paid Just for His Instagram Postings

Chris Hemsworth, the renowned global movie icon, has further solidified his financial prowess by emerging as the top-earning Australian celebrity influencer. With a staggering follower count exceeding 58.5 million on Instagram, the 40-year-old Thor star commands an impressive $1,041,208 for a single sponsored post.

Recent statistics from Melbourne marketing agency Impressive have unveiled the top-earning Australian celebrities who excel in influencer marketing. Among them, Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning Hollywood icon, claimed the eighth spot on the list. With a substantial Instagram following of 9.9 million, Kidman stands to earn an impressive $177,900.72 for each sponsored post per Marca.

The 40-year-old actor is currently enjoying a beautiful phase of his life both professionally and personally. With numerous job offers and a family of three children alongside Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010, he finds himself in a particularly fulfilling period. Hemsworth was not only hired for modeling but also hired for his celebrity status. With over 58 million followers on Instagram, advertising on his social media platforms commands a significant price.

As his popularity continues to surge, Hemsworth has evolved into a coveted asset for brands, demonstrating prowess not only as a model but also as an influencer. According to a study by the Australian advertising and marketing agency Impressive, Hemsworth is the highest-earning Australian celebrity on social media platforms, as reported by the Daily Mail portal.

As per the data disclosed by the agency, Hemsworth could potentially earn over one million dollars for a single post on his Instagram profile, estimating his earnings at around 1.04 million dollars per publication. While Hemsworth leads the pack comfortably, two other actors complete the podium.

Hugh Jackman ranks third with an estimated earning of approximately 554,989 dollars per post, while Katherine Langford holds the second spot as the second highest-paid, with an estimated earning of 737,205 dollars per post. With an impressive Instagram following of 31.6 million, the Wolverine star boasts an earning potential of around $554,989 per sponsored post. Another notable addition to the list of top celebrity influencers is the beloved funnywoman Rebel Wilson, who holds the seventh position. With 11.1 million followers, Wilson stands to earn up to $196,146.95 for a single paid post.