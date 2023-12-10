In the dazzling realm of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), friendships and relationships often take center stage, and the unexpected connection between Kyle Richards and country music sensation Morgan Wade has kept fans buzzing. Despite only crossing paths in 2022, the two stars quickly forged a tight bond, igniting rumors and speculation about the nature of their relationship. The rumor mills went into overdrive, especially with Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023. Fans contemplated that Richards and Wade had taken their friendship to the next level, fueled by sightings of them sharing intimate moments at a Paris cafe and flaunting identical tattoos and rings.

However, Wade was quick to dismiss the rumors, telling People in August 2023, "We're friends. The Internet's a dumb place." Richards resonated with the sentiment on Watch What Happens Live, affirming, "Well, I can tell you she is absolutely one of my best friends in the world." Adding a humorous twist to the speculation, the duo starred as romantic interests in Wade’s music video for Fall In Love With Me.

At the time of the ongoing rumors, their chemistry in the music video fueled even more buzz around their dynamic. As per the sources of Nicki Swift, the beginning of this friendship traces back to Kyle Richards’ admiration for Wade’s music. In a behind-the-scenes interview for the Fall In Love With Me music video, Richards shared, "I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard Wilder Days. And then I went to all the others, and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is really blowing me away with her voice and the lyrics.'" Wade asked Richards why she was following her. "I just didn't expect someone from Beverly Hills [to follow me]."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ella Hovsepian

They first met in February 2022, and the moment was posted by Richards on Instagram. The meeting included RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, friend Jenn Leipart, and Richards' daughter Alexia Umansky. Sharing a group photo, Richards wrote, "I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time. The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries."

Their unique friendship took a full-circle turn when Morgan Wade appeared on Season 13 of RHOBH. In a scene featuring the two stars at a tattoo parlor, Wade playfully teased, "She stalked me," to which Richards humorously agreed. In a confessional, Richards praised Wade's authenticity, happily saying, "Morgan is 100 percent herself — no excuses, no apologies. And there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who is always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that."

