In a weekend ceremony attended by 300 guests, Sister Wives star Christine Brown exchanged vows with her fiancé, David Woolley, in a celebration that notably excluded two sister wives, Meri and Robyn Brown. According to InTouchWeekly the wedding festivities, described as picturesque and enchanting, took place without Meri, 52, and Robyn, 44, raising eyebrows among fans and sparking speculation about the dynamics within the Sister Wives family.

Janelle, Kody's ex-second wife and a close friend of Christine's, was the sole 'sister wife' in attendance, adding an intriguing twist to the unfolding narrative. The absence of Christine's ex-husband, Kody Brown, from the celebration also did not go unnoticed. Christine and Kody had announced their split in November 2021, with Janelle and Meri following suit in the subsequent year. The family dynamics have been a subject of intense interest among the show's viewers, leading some to speculate about Kody and Robyn's reactions to Christine's new life as a monogamous married woman.

Meri, however, made a lighthearted appearance on a friend's Instagram over the weekend, showcasing a cheerful moment as she rode through a cornfield on a tractor. While fans were enamored with the details of the fairytale ceremony, there was a palpable curiosity about how Kody and Robyn were processing the news of Christine's wedding. Christine and Kody share six children—Aspyn, 28, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and 13-year-old Truely.

David, a widower, comes to the union with eight children—Adam, Colton, Garrett, Kati, Dallas, Raegan, Payton, and Maddox. The blended family walked down the aisle together, symbolizing a union that extends beyond Christine and David to include their collective children. Radiant in a lace-column wedding gown, Christine walked down the aisle accompanied by her son, Paedon, and her father, Rex. David complemented the occasion in a classic black tuxedo. Christine spoke to PEOPLE about her wedding day, saying, Christine spoke to PEOPLE about her wedding day, saying, "It's a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true."

As the details of the ceremony unfold and fans continue to speculate about the dynamics among the Sister Wives, one thing is certain—the latest chapter in Christine's life has added an intriguing layer to the ongoing saga of the Brown family. The intersection of relationships, past and present, remains at the heart of the narrative, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating how this evolving story will play out in future episodes of the reality series.

A recent post on Instagram by Christine captioned, "Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day. I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King," was loved by her fans and followers.

