This is How 55-Year-Old Lauren Sanchez Looks Without Makeup!

Lauren Sanchez knows how to make heads turn! The 55-year-old journalist turned licensed pilot has lately been in the news for her solid relationship with Jeff Bezos. As the couple is set to marry this year, Sanchez remains in the headlines for one reason or the other. However, her stunning looks barely go unnoticed by the eyes of tabloids.

Sanchez’s life never escapes the lens of the paparazzi. Her styling choices and impact on Bezos’ life are subjects of discussion among the masses. Therefore, Sanchez always pays attention to her public perception, starting with how she looks and dresses up. She is often lauded for her impeccable fashion choices. Over the years, she has made significant fashion statements with her attention-grabbing outfits and inspiring makeup.

However, Sanchez doesn’t shy away from showing her no makeup look. In 2024, she surprised her fans by posting a no-makeup selfie before the Met Gala. Showing off her natural beauty, she wrote on the photo, “No makeup…no filter.” However, her lashes were done from the previous night, which she confessed in the same IG story. Nevertheless, it was heartwarming to see her showing her face without layers of foundation and contour.

She revealed that the skincare brand behind her glowing skin is The Beauty Sandwich by Iván Pol. The product line is quite popular among celebs such as Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian, and Barry Keoghan.

Sanchez regularly posts pictures of herself on Instagram. From the glam events to her vacations with Jeff Bezos, her fans keep getting glimpse of what’s keeping Sanchez busy. The 55-year-old often shares pictures whenever she dons her pilot hat. Her selfies are proof that she can easily ace minimal to no makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

While some believe that plastic surgery is the reason behind her everlasting beauty, one can’t deny that she follows a strict skincare routine and balanced diet to maintain a charming glow. Sanchez’s look before the alleged cosmetic procedure often does rounds on social media, comparing the changes she has undergone in the last two decades.

Commenting on her picture from 2007, makeup artist Amber Renee told Nicki Swift, “She (Lauren Sanchez) had this effortless, fresh-faced glow. Minimal makeup, soft features, and a really natural, youthful feel. It’s got that ‘just stepped off the beach’ beauty, which is super refreshing.”

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez before vs after. pic.twitter.com/azpJsYKs0P — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 4, 2025

As Sanchez entered her 40s and 50s, she took a bolder and more glamorous approach. Addressing the same, Renee said, “She’s definitely leaning into a more polished, high-glamour aesthetic. The dramatic lashes, bold brows, and contoured cheeks make her look powerful and sophisticated.”

“It’s very ‘boss energy,’ which totally makes sense given her public presence,” she added.