“This Is Embarrassing” — Trump’s Attempt to Humiliate Joe Biden Backfires as Netizens Catch His Lies and Call Him ‘Unfit’

Donald Trump is facing online ridicule for making bizarre claims about his predecessor, Joe Biden. While addressing US troops on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Japan, the 79-year-old President tried to launch an offensive tirade against Biden without knowing that it would massively backfire.

During his speech before 6,000 Navy troops, Trump repeated his claim that Joe Biden once lied about being a pilot. He boldly said, “Biden used to say he was a pilot. He was a pilot, he was a truck driver, whatever, whoever walked in. He wasn’t a pilot. He wasn’t much of a president either to be honest with you. That I can tell you. That we all know.”

But netizens were quick to call out his “lies.”

‘Call to Activism’, a popular page on X, posted the video with a caption that reads, “Trump has a senile moment on stage.” They further claimed that the 79-year-old is “unfit to be President.”

🚨TRUMP HAS A SENILE MOMENT ON STAGE: In Japan, Trump says Biden

“used to say he was a pilot – but he wasn’t a pilot” But Biden NEVER said he was a pilot – Trump confused him with George W. Bush who WAS a pilot. Trump is unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/Q0XCq37ZM7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 28, 2025

Several netizens pointed out: “Biden never said he was a pilot. I believe it was George W Bush.”

“When did Biden ever claim to be a pilot. Both Bushes were. Has he got them confused?” reads another similar comment.

CNN also fact-checked the claim and reported, “While Biden did falsely claim during his presidency to have previously been a truck driver, among other inaccurate claims about his biography, there is no record of him having claimed to have been a pilot.”

An X user asked AI chatbot Grok to fact-check Trump’s claim. Grok replied, “No, Joe Biden has never claimed to be a pilot. Fact-checks from multiple sources, including CNN and Newsweek, find no record of such a statement despite his history of gaffes. Trump likely misspoke, confusing it with Biden’s false truck-driving claim or Bush’s actual piloting service.”

No, Joe Biden has never claimed to be a pilot. Fact-checks from multiple sources, including CNN and Newsweek, find no record of such a statement despite his history of gaffes. Trump likely misspoke, confusing it with Biden’s false truck-driving claim or Bush’s actual piloting… — Grok (@grok) October 28, 2025

As the video went viral across social media platforms, a Threads user called Trump “Dementia Don,” thus participating in the widely floating rumors of the POTUS suffering from mental decline.

Someone commented, “Trump shames himself daily,” while another expressed their shock by writing, “Oh my God. This is embarrassing…. God help us… What is he rambling about?”

“More pitiful attacks on popular Presidents that Trump does to try and inflate his pitiful ego. What a little man he is,” reads another comment on Threads.

This isn’t a standalone instance where Trump made false claims against his rivals. One of the many examples is his wild claim that he won the 2020 elections. Though his claims are debunked every time, he doesn’t shy from repeating them, and thus draws criticism and mockery from across the globe.